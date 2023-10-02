‘It just tastes old’: Dunkin’ customer says every time they get a free iced coffee it tastes bad

In a viral TikTok video, a customer shares their disappointment in getting a bad coffee from Dunkin‘ on National Coffee Day.

In the minute-long video, creator Eddie Infante (@eddieinfante)—who is known for sharing food reviews with his 100,000 followers—has a lot to say about Dunkin’s iced coffee.

“I love that Dunkin’ is so petty,” he starts. “Whenever you get a free iced coffee [from Dunkin’], it’s never good.”

He explains that he got a free coffee as part of a National Coffee Day promotion at Dunkin’. National Coffee Day is celebrated annually to promote and celebrate coffee as a beverage. Many coffee companies and retailers often have special deals and promotions to celebrate this occasion. Dunkin’ offered Dunkin’ Rewards members a free coffee with a purchase.

Infante shares that he ordered butter pecan iced coffee for the promotion, but received a medium iced coffee with hazelnut instead. He brushes off receiving the wrong order as “fine,” but stresses that his real frustration comes from the coffee tasting bad. “This tastes like a really bad diluted hot coffee,” he explains.

It appears it’s not his first time getting bad coffee from Dunkin’ but Infante emphasizes this cup of coffee is different from previous bad experiences. “Usually they put too much cream, so it’s really milky or it’s really bitter, but this one just tastes old,” he states.

He continues, “I’m curious if they actually have iced coffee or do they just dilute their hot coffee?” He wonders if Dunkin’ throws old hot coffee over ice to dilute it. “I legit almost spit it out,” he adds.

The video has 81,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Monday. Many viewers related to Infante’s experience.

“My free coffee yesterday was TERRIBLE,” one commented. Another viewer shared, “Can’t remember the last time I got a good iced coffee from Dunkin.”

“You’re like the 5th person I’ve seen that got a disappointing free Dunkin’ coffee today,” a viewer shared.

Dunkin’ employees also chimed in to answer Infante’s questions about how the coffee is made. “I used to work at Dunkin’…at my location, it’s hot coffee brewed over ice,” one explained.

Another confirmed the TikToker’s suspicions about the iced coffee being diluted. “I work at Dunkin’ and we have iced coffee and hot coffee. The iced coffee is mixed with ice to dilute it,” one shared.

