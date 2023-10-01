‘NOW I HAVE AN EXCUSE TO GET COFFEE’: Couponer shares PSA on National Coffee Day deals from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, Duck Donuts

National Coffee Day in the U.S. may be over, but there are still deals to be had. In a series of videos, a popular content creator shares where you can find deals—and a few last beyond the official holiday.

The videos featured TikTok user Hannah (@savings.foryou) who shared all of the places participating in National Coffee Day. Depending on where you live, the holiday takes place on either Sept. 29 (U.S. and Canada) or Oct. 1. She revealed the deals you can score from different places in a series of videos.

Although many of the U.S. deals have ended, a few are still active. For instance, Circle K is celebrating “Coffee Week,” during which the chain is offering a free coffee when you download the app. The deal is good until Oct. 2—so act fast.

Additionally, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf kicked off its “60 Years & 60 Winners” anniversary sweepstakes on Sept. 29. To mark its 60th anniversary, the chain will be giving free coffee and tea beverages for a year to 60 lucky winners. The contest runs through Oct. 31, and customers can enter by ordering through The Coffee Bean Rewards app.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hannah via Instagram DM, TikTok comment, and email for comment. Combined, all three videos amassed a whopping 5.7 million views. Many viewers expressed excitement and appreciation for the promotions. Some appear more interested in the free nature of the coffee than in the drink itself.

“YESS NOW I HAVE AN EXCUSE TO GET COFFEE,” one viewer wrote.

“i dont drink coffee but i do like freebies lol so ill be collecting ty lol,” a second commented.

“Good cause I didn’t sleep,” a third user remarked.

A Starbucks barista wrote, “the SIGH of relief i felt when you iddn’t mention us after these bogo thursdays i simply can’t do any big deals for a while.”

However, Hannah notes elsewhere in the comments that “select Starbucks locations” hosted free coffee tastings in celebration.

Sadly, not every one is able to participate. “I don’t have a single one of these places near me lmaooo,” another user wrote.