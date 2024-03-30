‘I CAN’T EVEN PAY MY RENT’: Woman says dry cleaner stole her $3,000 Saint Laurent catsuit. Viewers are divided

When doing laundry at home, the errant sock that makes its way into a lint trap or vent hose is totally normal, lending to the childish idea of the sock monster.

However, when paying for an item to be dry-cleaned, the idea of a “monster” in the machine-consuming clothing becomes much less charming.

One woman has called out a dry cleaning operation in West Palm Beach, California, over a $3,000 Yves Saint Laurent catsuit—a full-body garment—that she says was described as “missing” by an employee when she went to get it back.

In a video that has drawn over 1.6 million views as of Saturday, fashion stylist @girlzdontpee says she has filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau in an effort to get the valuable item back.

“This message is for Tameka at OZO Dry Cleaners in West Palm Beach,” she says in the video. “Hey, hope you’re enjoying my $3,000 Saint Laurent catsuit that is ‘missing’ and ‘it’s nowhere to be found’ and it’s been six weeks since I dropped it off. Yeah, how are you liking the catsuit?”

She continues, “If you see this while you’re ignoring my calls, just know that a lawsuit’s coming from the Better Business Bureau because that was my favorite article of clothing of all time. “

The Daily Dot has reached out to @girlzdontpee, as well as to OZO2 Eco Dry Cleaners of West Palm Beach via email.

Because of the value of the item, some viewers shared that they found it hard to relate to this particular struggle shared by the poster.

“$3000 CAT SUIT!! MA’AM I CAN’T EVEN PAY MY RENT,” one commenter wrote.

“I have never felt less sorry for someone before,” another said.

“Man, I wish I had 3,000 dollars for anything but a cat suit,” another echoed.

Others recommended alternative actions, citing the fact that the Better Business Bureau cannot force a company to take action and that the complaint process available through the bureau is not the same as a lawsuit.

“The bbb can’t do anything but file a police report, get an attorney and sue,” one commenter wrote.

“BBB does not file lawsuits,” another agreed. “You will need to file a police report and go from there. Likely with insurance.”

“Girly a lawsuit from BBB be for real. Claim it on your insurance,” a commenter wrote. “And leave them a review.”

