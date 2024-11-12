‘Every car owner should know this’: Driver reveals little-known use for Vaseline. Does it work?

Vaseline has many uses of which average consumers might not be aware.

While the brand’s website only offers advice for how to use it on skin, numerous internet users have claimed that there’s value to be found from using it in other contexts. For example, one user on TikTok shared a variety of uses for petroleum jelly in the car, ranging from using it to keep headlights free of ice and snow to utilizing it to maintain tire pressure.

Now, another TikTok user has sparked discussion after revealing a Vaseline car hack—but does it work?

Should you put Vaseline on your car’s dashboard?

In a video with over 2.3 million views, TikTok user Tati (@td_mom_) shares a “tip that every car owner should know.”

In the video, she shows herself taking a significant portion of Vaseline, then rubbing it into the dashboard of her car. It is unclear what effect she believes this to be having on the dashboard, but by the end, the dashboard is shinier, which prompts her to give a thumbs up.

However, it’s not certain that this is actually having the positive effect that Tati is hoping it does. While this appears to be a common tip online, there’s little evidence to suggest it is actually an effective cleaner, and plenty of claims that doing this could actually damage your car’s interior.

As for why the car’s dashboard is shining by the end of the video, this is simply because it’s been covered in grease. In general, just because a leather is particularly shiny, that doesn’t mean it is clean, and can, in fact, indicate the opposite.

In the comments section, many users advised against actually using this tip.

“The dirt will just stick to it,” said a user.

“Bro just oiled up his car,” added another.

“That would cause your leather to fry when your vehicle in the sun and eventually crack up,” alleged a third.

“Never do this. All flies will stick on your dash,” offered a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Unilever and Tati via email.



