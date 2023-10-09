‘Ever since that one girl tried to get me on the swipes at Sonic’: Customer reveals trick to keep fast-food drive-thru workers from stealing her card information

In a viral TikTok video, a customer shares her hack for preventing fast-food drive-thru workers from stealing her credit card information.

In the 18-second clip, Tiktoker Lip Liners Black Girl (@being_a_blessing) sits at a fast-food chain’s drive-thru window.

She says, “Every time I go through a drive-thru, I say this so they won’t try to steal my card number. Watch this.” She then hands the fast-food worker her credit card and says, “If it declines, don’t laugh at me, OK?.”

She suggests that by implying that she may have limited funds—not even enough to pay for her fast-food meal—she can discourage drive-thru workers from stealing her credit card information because there is nothing for them to take.

Lip Liners Black Girl then explains her reasoning behind this new-found trick.

“Ever since that one girl tried to get me on the swipes at Sonic, I have had to stay on my toes,” she shares. According to PrivacySense, swipes or swiping is a type of fraud where scammers use stolen credit card information to make purchases or withdraw money from a victim’s bank account. The scammer can also use the stolen credit card information to open new accounts in the victim’s name.

The viral video has 145,000 views and around 200 comments as of Monday. Many viewers resonated with Lip Liners Black Girl’s experience and shared how they prevent fast-food workers from stealing their credit card information.

Some viewers said they utilized similar tactics, emphasizing their limited funds, as one viewer commented, “Oh I say, hopefully, it goes through.” Others shared that they rely heavily on the protection granted to them through their credit cards.

“I use my credit card because I can dispute that and they don’t have access to my checking account,” one shares. Most major credit card companies allow consumers to challenge unknown purchases or transactions.

Additionally, other viewers shared that they use their mobile devices while ordering fast food through the drive-thru window so their card never leaves their hand.

“I give them that Apple Card [because] it doesn’t have any numbers on it, just your name,” a viewer commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lip Liners Black Girl via TikTok comment.