‘He really switched realities’: Viewers are shocked by what Drake Bell has been up to in Mexico after getting canceled

In a viral TikTok video with more than 2.5 million views, Ronnica (@blackhayleywilliams), lead singer of the rock band Mint Green, discusses the career shift of former child actor Drake Bell following his controversies in the United States.

She notes, “Bell got canceled here in the U.S., so he went to Mexico, and they love him down there… He was on like the Latin American version of The Masked Singer.”

Drake Bell, best known for his role in the popular Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, faced a downturn in his career due to legal issues and allegations. In 2020, he was accused by his former girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt of verbal and physical abuse, along with inappropriate behavior with underage girls when he was 20, which he denied. In June 2021, Bell was arrested on charges related to endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Despite these setbacks, Bell found an enthusiastic audience in Mexico. He appeared on the show ¿Quién es la máscara? (the Mexican version of The Masked Singer), where he performed under the guise of Baby Alien. After being unmasked, he received a warm reception from the audience, highlighting his continued popularity in Latin America despite the controversies in the U.S.

Many commenters were surprised to see Bell on television anywhere in the world. “He really switched realities,” said one person. Another wrote, “My brain cannot accept this video as real.” “Cancelled?? HE WAS CHARGED WITH A CRIME,” said a person, pointing at the reality of the matter.

Others felt his appearance on the Mexican version of The Masked Singer was something out of the ordinary: “This feels like [the Nextflix show] Black Mirror.”

Drake Bell’s appearance on the show and the positive response he received signify a shift in his career as he navigates the entertainment industry post-scandal. Ronnica’s TikTok post draws attention to this phenomenon, shedding light on how celebrity reputations vary significantly across different cultures and countries.

His experience underscores the complexities of public perception and career revival. His ability to find a welcoming audience in another country suggests a nuanced landscape of fame and forgiveness in entertainment. The story of Drake Bell’s resurgence in Latin America, as captured by Ronnica in her viral TikTok video, offers insights into the global nature of celebrity and the varying responses to scandals in different cultural contexts. The Daily Dot has contacted Ronnica (@blackhayleywilliams) for further comments.