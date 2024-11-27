‘Would you return the tip too?’: DoorDash driver returns customer’s tip. Here’s why

“Would you return the tip too?” That’s the question posed in a Reddit post after a DoorDash driver returned a tip.

The story ended up going viral on Reddit, racking up over 54,000 upvotes.

The Redditor explained they were “tagging along” with their sister, the DoorDash driver, for the delivery. On a note attached to a baggie filled with a cash tip, the customer explained they could only tip $2 in the app because that’s all they had “left on [their] card.” The baggie contained a cash tip in only coins.

“There is $5.00 more in change in this bag. It’s all I have. Have a happy Thanksgiving! Thank you :)” the note read.

The Redditor explained in the post, “We drop off the order, take the envelope and leave. I opened it up for her and read the note. Instantly she decides to return the tip.”

Why did the DoorDash driver return the tip?

“Not because it was change but the because the woman was clearly in a tight spot,” the Redditor clarified.

The Redditor explained that their sister was touched by the customer’s generosity. Despite their financial restrictions, they still managed to scrape together enough cash in order to ensure the driver received a tip. “This woman, despite whatever her situation is, went out of her way to give a dasher a good tip. To me, that’s a beautiful soul. She even left cute art on the envelope with my sister’s name, but I covered it,” the Redditor said.

A nice change of pace

The post is a stark contrast to social media posts from other DoorDash drivers, who often decry non-tipping customers. What’s more is that there are reports of drivers who claim they’ve been the victims of “tip baiting.” Tip baiting is the practice of customers using a tip to lure drivers into accepting their orders and then taking it away after the order is complete.

Redditors laud the driver’s gesture

Several other users on the platform praised the DoorDash driver for their kindness. Some were encouraged to share their own stories in which they attempted to help out customers.

One Uber driver said they once helped a woman flee a domestic abuse situation.

“When I was Ubering, I picked up a woman at 1 in the morning with her baby from a house where she rushed out. She broke down crying in the car. And explained to me that she was going to her mom’s house to get away from a physical domestic situation,” they shared.

They added that Uber also had a heartwarming response when notified of the incident.

“When I ended the ride, I called Uber and asked them to refund her the trip and tip. And just to take the trip out of my earnings after explaining the situation. The woman on the phone told me they would leave the trip charge and tip on my earnings. But refund everything to the woman. It was the only time that company actually impressed me,” they shared.

Another person recalled an instance in which a T-Mobile worker’s kindness helped them in a bind. “I once called T-mobile to change my phone number after leaving a DV relationship & I was prepared to pay the $10 processing fee. They told me not to pay & they offered to change it as many times I needed to so I could stay safe. I cried. Some companies are extremely kind,” they shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to DoorDash via email and the Redditor via direct message for further information.

