‘I wasnt going to settle for a partial refund on a completely empty starbucks drink’: DoorDash customer shares how she gets a full refund

Earlier this year, a user on TikTok sparked discussion after showing a DoorDash order from Starbucks that was delivered after much of its contents had been spilled.

Despite the fact that the drinks were spilled and the contents of the bag were wet beyond the point of edibility, the TikToker alleged that she was only offered a partial refund for one drink. As she put it, she was offered “$4 on a $30 order where an item was missing, coffee spilled, and food was soaked.”

Now, it’s happened again—only this time, TikToker Annie Belle (@itsanniebelle) said she wasn’t going to let the service get away with a partial refund. In a video with over 72,000 views, she revealed how she was able to get a full refund for the ruined item.

“As you can see, the drink was completely spilled, so I was expecting a full refund,” she explains. “However, DoorDash was only offering a $5 refund.” (The drink’s original cost was $6.45).

To get a full refund, Annie Belle advises reaching out to support directly rather than going through DoorDash’s refund process. Once you’re speaking to a live agent, explain your situation, and the TikToker says they will be more likely to give you the full refund.

“As you can see, in this case, they completely covered the cost of the drink plus a bit of cushion, so next time you have a missing item or a spilled item, I would make sure you record it, take a picture, and get your full refund,” she concludes.

In the comments section, users shared their complaints about DoorDash.

“The answer to will you get a refund from support depends how many times you ask,” claimed a user. “They will block your acct from refunds if you request too many.” This is a common claim from DoorDash customers.

“DoorDash is TRASH! My whole order was allegedly delivered but the driver kept it,” alleged a second. “They did not refund so I disputed the charge.”

“Once an order showed up at my door I didn’t order. checked and they charged me for it,” stated a third. “They said tough luck.”

