‘Why am I being punished?’: Customer says she was banned from receiving refunds on DoorDash

A DoorDash customer has taken to TikTok to call the company out for allegedly banning her from receiving refunds for incorrect or missing items because she has done so “too many times.”

The video posted by user Nikki (@nikki_mackk) on Dec. 12 has been viewed more than 15,000 times. In the video, the TikToker claims she has never lied about missing an item or receiving an incorrect order. She did not state how many times she has requested a refund.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nikki via Instagram direct message and will update this story with any additional information.

“DoorDash banned my account from ever getting refunded again because I’ve gotten too many refunds,” she says in the video. “But here’s the kicker: I have literally never lied, ever, in my whole life, about something being missing or something being made wrong. Why am I being punished because my food is always constantly fucking made wrong, or shit’s missing?”

Regarding Nikki’s most recent order, she says she did not receive her beverage with the rest of her meal, but DoorDash denied her request for a refund.

“They forgot my fucking soda the other day, and they were like, ‘sorry, we can do nothing about this,'” she claims. “I’m like, ‘what the fuck do you mean?’ because I paid for that.”

DoorDash said Nikki had requested refunds “too many times,” she says.

“I’m like, ‘no, you’ve done it too many times!'” she shoots back in the clip. “I would rather pay and get my meal than not receive half of it and be refunded for it. So, now they’re on my hit list. Welcome, DoorDash. Fuck you.”

The official DoorDash TikTok account replied to Nikki’s video with an apology in the comments. The Daily Dot has also reached out to DoorDash via email but did not receive a response ahead of publication time.

“We’re so sorry to hear that this happened. It’s not your fault when something goes wrong,” the company’s comment reads. “Send us an email to [email protected] with your information, order details, and Tiktok handle, and we’ll make this right!”

Some viewers shared that they’ve experienced the same thing with no resolution.

“EXACT same thing happened to me,” one commenter wrote. “Multiple times had missing food and then all of a sudden it was my fault what a joke!”

“It happened to me too.. banned form DoorDash cuz I had 4 problems within 3 years,” another commenter wrote.

“@DoorDash y’all did this to me, I emailed and y’all still didn’t care,” a commenter wrote. “It’s why I’ve switched to Uber eats.”

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first



