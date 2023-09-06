‘Had a meltdown when I saw the food’: DoorDash customer orders sandwich from Denny’s ghost kitchen The Meltdown. It backfires

In a viral TikTok video, a customer reveals the dessert fail she DoorDashed from Denny’s ghost kitchen, The Meltdown.

In the clip, Harles (@auntyharles) explains that she ordered a dessert from The Meltdown called the Treatin’ Myself Melt. It comes with a cheesecake spread and fresh strawberries “smashed between grilled buttery pound cake slices.”

Based on the picture, it appears to be a unique sweet treat.

“That’s what I wanted to order from this place called The Meltdown. I guess its hosted by Denny’s,” Harles says in the clip.

But when she got the dessert delivered to her, it looked starkly different than the picture. Instead of there being a soft cheesecake spread between the pound cake slices, there was a whole triangular piece of cheesecake with watery strawberries sloshing around the box. On top of the cheesecake slice was one piece of pound cake.

“This is what I actually got,” Harles says.

The video has garnered more than 600,000 views and nearly 600 comments as of Wednesday morning.

“wtf is this,” Harles wrote in the caption.

The Meltdown describes itself as serving “handcrafted sandwiches with attitude.” They have sandwiches for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack time. The menu includes classics like a simple grilled cheese or one called the Hot Mess Melt with beef, caramelized onions, and sharp white cheddar.

The sandwich brand is a subsidiary of Denny’s, a popular breakfast diner chain, and is a ghost kitchen, meaning they have space in a kitchen and are only available for delivery and pickup with no actual storefront. DoorDash is The Meltdown’s exclusive delivery partner.

Several commenters expressed their disdain towards ghost kitchens.

“I ordered from a ghost kitchen once and got raw gnocchi,” a top comment read.

“I don’t trust any ghost kitchen lol. they’re all from chuck e cheese and IHOP in my area,” a person said.

“Felt this, I ordered chicken and waffles on doordash on a ghost kitchen and instead I got a whole rotisserie chicken and a frozen lego waffle,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Harles via TikTok comment and to The Meltdown via email.