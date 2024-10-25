‘I actually respect this tip more than a lot of others’: DoorDash driver delivers Taco Bell order. Then he sees his tip

In any customer-facing job, there’s no telling just what side of humanity you are going to encounter on any given day. It could be the kind and compassionate version of the world, with customers who are respectful and appreciative.

Featured Video

Or, it could end up on the completely opposite side, with customers who do not care even a little bit about the folks making or delivering their food orders.

Most of the time, it is likely to be somewhere in the middle—like receiving a cash tip in change, packed up like an illicit substance.

A pre-packaged change tip

At least, that was the experience of one DoorDash driver who says they were tipped with coins.

Advertisement

In a video posted to TikTok, user Wilfredo (@wilfredoluciano on TikTok) says his wildest night delivering one single sauce packet from Taco Bell has been topped by an odd sort of tip.

“Let me just say that I never thought in a million years that any DoorDash was going to top that one time when I delivered one singular sauce packet from Taco Bell, but my goodness,” Wilfredo says in the clip. “Taco Bell has done it again, because—do you want to see my tip from this most recent order I just did?”

He reaches into his pocket, pulling out a small plastic wrapped bag of coins.

Advertisement

“What is that?” he says. “Is this a literal dime bag? There’s got to be like 50 cents in here max. Why is it wrapped like narcotics?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wilfredo via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

DoorDash tipping

Tipping on services like DoorDash, and in general, has become a hot button topic of debate online, with some falling into the camp of encouraging others to always tip at least 20%. Then there are anti-tippers who do not see a reason to tip under any circumstances, wanting employers to abolish the tipping system and simply pay employees more.

Advertisement

One viewer suggested that the customer was simply trying not to be rude, despite not having enough money to leave a proper tip.

“I actually respect this tip more than a lot of others,” one commenter wrote. “they probably couldn’t afford to tip but didn’t wanna be rude. unless it was a big expensive order, I like it.”

Another shared his own experience with an odd order, although it was very specific.

“Bro fr uber be giving me stupid orders too bruh someone ordered some dumb ah condoms and I didn’t know until I got there I would’ve declined that sh*,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.