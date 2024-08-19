‘Am I the only one tipping 20% every time?’: Pizza delivery driver says people just aren’t tipping for deliveries anymore

Americans have reported feeling like they need to tip more, and more often, than ever before.

“A broad majority of Americans say they’re being asked to tip service workers more frequently than in the past,” reads a report from Pew Research Center. “Around seven-in-ten U.S. adults (72%) say tipping is expected in more places today than it was five years ago.”

This trend has been dubbed “tipflation,” and numerous Americans have taken to the internet to share their complaints about it. For example, one internet user claimed they were asked for a tip while using a self-checkout machine. Another showcased how the suggested tip amounts at a local barber started at 50%.

While this may be how Americans feel about the issue, that doesn’t necessarily mean that workers are getting more tips, as this TikTok user showed in a recent video.

A pizza delivery driver shares his tips

In his video, TikTok user Dev (@notdevai) says that he’s “going to prove” to viewers that “no one tips well anymore.” For context, the user is a pizza delivery driver who says he is working a 6 and a half hour shift.

While some deliveries tip him over 20%, others don’t tip at all, or leave tips in the 10 to 11% range. By the end of his time, he’s made $46 in tips over the course of 6 and a half hours. This amounts to around $7.08 in tips every hour.

It’s unclear what the TikToker’s base earnings are, but pizza delivery drivers in the United States make an average of around $16 per hour, though that amount can range considerably. Given this, it is likely that the TikToker earned around $23 per hour including tips—below the country’s average hourly wage of around $35.

If the TikToker is an independent contractor for a service like DoorDash, this payment could be substantially different.

In the comments section, users expressed their views on tipping for delivery services.

“Lol I’m okay tipping like 20-25% but there is also already a delivery charge that’s like 5-7 dollars so I’d happily have that go to the driver instead,” noted a user.

“Am I the only one tipping 20% everytime? I thought we all did that?” questioned another.

“I’m already paying $10 for my Mc chicken I’m not tipping ontop of that,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to @notdevai via TikTok comment and DM.

