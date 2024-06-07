‘Lava cakes got expensive’: Domino’s worker shares how to make the Lava Cake at home. There’s a secret ingredient

A former Domino’s employee believes she knows how to bake a cake that tastes just like the pizza restaurant’s iconic Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake. She shared her recipe in a viral TikTok video that has racked up 135,000 views on the platform as of this writing.

The TikToker, Maze (@mazerlazer_), is a self-described “foodie” who shares secret recipes with her followers. She also formerly worked at Domino’s and was previously featured in the Daily Dot for sharing her recipe for homemade Domino’s cheese pizza.

“I used to work at the number one pizza chain in the world, and here’s how to make their Chocolate Lava Crunch Cake at home,” she began in the clip.

The woman then outlined her recipe, which she claims is just like the chain’s.

She began by buttering ramekins and then shared a “secret” ingredient that makes the desert special.

“The thing that sets these apart is the Dutch or black cocoa powder,” she said.

She then dusted the ramekins with a mix of cocoa powder and some sugar. In a separate bowl, the TikToker mixed eggs and then incorporated a butter and chocolate mixture. After adding the final ingredients and adding a ball of chocolate ganache, the cakes were finally ready to bake.

By the end of the tutorial, the cakes appeared to look exactly like the Domino’s dessert.



Maze said she shared her recipe because “delivery’s gotten way too expensive.” According to the USDA, more than one-third of each U.S. dollar spent on food goes toward the cost of “eating-out” services.

In the comments section, many viewers were thankful for the recipe.

“Omfg I’ve been craving these,” user Bri TDG said.

Others wondered how to make the ganache balls necessary for the gooey center from scratch.

“But how do we make ganache balls?” user Brit.burdette asked. “Or can we buy them?”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker explained how to make the chocolate filling at home.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maze and Domino’s via email for comment.

