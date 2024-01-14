‘I would’ve tipped at least $10’: Domino’s driver curses out customer over 20% tip. Viewers switch sides when they learn it was during a snowstorm

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after posting a video showing what he says is a Domino’s driver cursing at him for a bad tip.

In a video with over 3.7 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user @freedom_hustler shows a Domino’s delivery driver arriving at his property in the middle of a snowstorm.

“Hey, thanks a ton,” the TikToker says.

“Yeah, whatever,” the worker responds. “For a sh*tty $2 tip?…You know what? I should’ve had you guys come to the f*cking store.”

“Good thing I got this on film,” the TikToker answers. “Good job losing your job.”

In the text overlaying the video, the TikToker states that they are less than a mile and a half from the store and that their tip equaled 20% of their order.

For the rest of the video, the TikToker shows himself calling Domino’s to complain about the driver. He is told that the driver frequently complains about tips, that he has several write-ups, and that he may be fired.

However, given the snowstorm, many users in the comments sided with the driver.

“Nahhhhhh you need to do better in that weather,” a commenter said.

“In that snow it’s 10 buck tip all day,” added another.

“He shouldn’t have gotten that upset. But if it’s bad weather like that I’m tipping big,” shared a third.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker clarifies that the tip was over $5 for an order that cost around $30, in addition to a delivery fee. The delivery person’s claim that the tip was just $2, the TikToker says, was an exaggeration.

Additionally, the TikToker claims that he did not plan to contact the restaurant until he heard the man make what appeared to him to be a threat to his life. At this point, he contacted the store, resulting in the second half of the above video.

That said, the TikToker doesn’t seem too bothered. He alleged in a follow-up that the video has already earned him $400, and in a later video, he even claims that his earnings from the video are likely to exceed $1,000 thanks to TikTok’s monetization.

“I appreciate everyone that’s contributing and everyone that’s triggered,” he says in one of the videos.

He later claims that one should simply be content with their job, regardless of tip.

“When I worked fast food for many years, I would be stoked out of my mind to get a $5 tip to drive one mile,” he says. “No matter the amount of tip, I would have been grateful and happy and done the best possible job at whatever job I’m doing.”

