‘Opening all these stores but they can’t pay the employees more’: Customer slams Dollar Tree for increasing prices to $1.50

‘I was barely getting used to the 1.25.’

Grace Fowler 

Grace Fowler

Posted on Feb 14, 2024   Updated on Feb 14, 2024, 10:28 am CST

A Dollar Tree customer posted a viral video saying the store raised its prices from $1.25 to $1.50. Viewers say some locations have items up to $5.

Holly Brooke (@hollybrooke92) has reached over 2.2 million views and 118,000 likes on her video by Wednesday. 

Brooke’s video has an on-screen caption that says, “Dollar tree raised their prices again!?”

She begins her video by asking the audience, “Can someone tell me when Dollar Tree changed their prices from $1.25 to $1.50?”

Brooke pans the camera to her son sitting in the car before laughing and adding, “That’s crazy. I didn’t even know they changed it.” 

Viewers in the comments section were not happy to hear about the new increase in price at Dollar Tree.

Brooke liked a comment that suggested, “Shouldn’t they at least announce it first?! That’s a 50% increase in all!! That’s wild.”

“I’m still mad about the $1.25,” another said, “because now I can only get 4 items instead of 5 for $5.” 

A few commenters suggested viewers should shop at Walmart rather than Dollar Tree due to the price increase. 

“I had to stop going,” one said, adding, “most of their stuff is $.97 at Walmart.” 

“I don’t even go there now,” a second agreed. “Even Walmart is cheaper.” 

“When 25 items came up to $90 is the day I stopped shopping there,” another added.

Another viewer told Brooke, “Please only be in your city.”

@hollybrooke92 No but fr ?? #dollartree ♬ original sound – Holly Brooke

A few viewers responded that they’ve also seen price increases at their local stores. “It’s like this in western pa, the sodas are $1.75,” one said. 

“Same in VA,” another agreed. 

Brooke liked another comment that said, “My Dollar tree has items $1.25-5.00 depending on what you buy.” 

“There’s no $1.50 though, it’s usually 1.25, 3, or 5 at least here in San Antonio,” another responded.

A further wrote, “Yeah in Dallas they got tissue for 5 dollars and some change/”

The Ascent, a personal finance website, published in July 2023 that “Dollar Tree branched away from its trademark $1 dollar pricing at the end of 2021, when it pushed prices of the vast majority of products up to $1.25. That’s about to change again. According to Winsight, the company told its annual investor conference it plans to bring the cost of 300 or 400 products back to $1. It’s also looking to roll out a mix of price points at $3, $4, and even $5.” 

In recent headlines, a Dollar Tree customer realized the prices were increasing by finding an in-store price scanner.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brooke via TikTok direct message and Dollar Tree via media contact form. 

*First Published: Feb 14, 2024, 7:00 pm CST

