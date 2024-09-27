‘Definitely gonna stock up’: Dollar Tree shopper shows $5 Mrs. Meyer’s products ringing up at $1.25

A Dollar Tree shopper posted a viral video testing the theory that Mrs. Meyer’s products are on sale for $1.25 instead of $5.

Melissa Houser (@mhouser12) has reached over 244,000 views on her TikTok. She previously went viral for warning about food items from Dollar Tree that she says she’ll never purchase again.

Houser begins her 1-minute video by telling viewers, “We’re testing out the theory that all the Mrs. Meyer’s brand stuff at Dollar Tree is ringing up for only $1.25,” as she stands in a Dollar Tree store.

Houser’s test

She then explains that Mrs. Meyer’s products rang up for $5 when she previously purchased them from Dollar Tree, so she wanted to find out for herself if the new price was true.

Next, Houser flips her camera around to record a shelf that is filled with different Mrs. Meyer’s products. “Got some disinfectant sprays, and they got little hand soaps,” she says.

Houser grabs one bottle of Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner in the scent of Lemon Verbena and one bottle of liquid hand soap before walking over to a price-check scanner.

First, she scans the multi-surface cleaner and records the screen to show viewers that it rang up for exactly $1.25. “No way,” she exclaims.

“Now, let’s try the hand soap,” she adds while showing that the bottle of soap has a $5 sticker on the front.

“$1.25!” she says happily.

“Let’s make sure it’s good on all the scents,” she mentions while she scans another bottle of multi-surface cleaner in the scent of Lavender. All of the multi-surface cleaners and hand soaps Houser bought were on sale for $1.25.

“Wow, what a crazy good deal,” she says.

Returning to the shelf where she found Mrs. Meyer’s products, Houser scans the row and tells viewers that there are plenty more items available for purchase.

As she puts three more multi-surface sprays into her cart, she says, “Definitely gonna stock up on these because you can literally get like five for the price of one. Like, that’s such a good deal.”

Before ending her video, Houser tells viewers that she will be donating some of the products she purchased to her daughter’s classroom and urges customers to visit their local Dollar Tree before the deal is over.

Are Mrs. Meyer’s products on sale at Dollar Tree?

Dollar Tree does not currently have any Mrs. Meyer’s products listed on its website, however, many other social media users have posted said they found the same deal to be true at their local store.

Earlier this week, a YouTuber posted a video saying that the purported Mrs. Meyer’s Dollar Tree sale is the “deal of the century” after buying three different dish soaps for the same discounted price.

Will Dollar Tree raise prices again?

Although the exact date has yet to be announced, The Des Moines Register states that Dollar Tree’s CEO, Rick Dreiling, revealed in March that price increases will begin in 2024 across all stores.

“This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7,” Dreiling told The Des Moines Register.

The Daily Dot reached out to Houser via TikTok comment and direct message and to Dollar Tree via email.

