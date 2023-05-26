‘I’m a Dollar Tree manager too.. They like to put stuffed animals in the freezer’: Customer leaves Hawaiian Punch bottle upside down for Dollar Tree worker

A Dollar Tree manager discovered an upside-down and open Hawaiian Punch bottle that appeared to defy the laws of physics.

The video came courtesy of TikTok creator Shan (@wittheshit36) and has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. Starting with, “Yo, look at this,” the creator shows a Hawaiian Punch bottle sitting upside down on the shelf at her Dollar Tree but no liquid appears to spilling out of the partially-filled container.

“How did they get it to not spill?” she marvels, as the on-screen caption declares, “The life of a Dollar Tree manager.”

As she points out, the bottle is open, it’s resting on a shelf with holes, and a view of the underside of the shelf shows that while there are a few Hawaiian Punch droplets on the shelf, the bottle’s contents are mostly intact. The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

“I mean, it sucks to have to be the one to clean this up,” the creator said. “I’m just wondering how they did it.”

Commenters had their theories.

“I’m thinking a clear piece of plastic is under it,” one theorized.

“Nope, it spilled once I tried to pick it up,” the creator responded.

Another person declared, “Science!” and then clarified once pressed further.

“Surface tension of the liquid on the shelf creates a bubble over the holes. When the bottle is flipped over, the atmospheric pressure stops it from pouring out.”

While some marveled at the science, others marveled at Dollar Tree customers.

“Wow, I am sorry you have to clean this up,” someone remarked. “I also work at a dollar tree and we just washed all the shelves because corporate coming next week.”

“I’m a Dollar Tree manager too,” one started. “I’ve never had this happen, but they like to put stuffed animals in the freezer at my location, and all the eaten food!”