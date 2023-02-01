An H-E-B customer went viral for his complaint about the supposed rising cost of orange juice.

In a recent video, Mickey (@mrcoachcrazy) showed viewers how expensive brand-name orange juice costs at H-E-B. As of Wednesday morning, his video had over 953,000 views.

“Do y’all see the fuckery that’s going on in these goddamn grocery stores?” he questioned, showing viewers a jug of Simply Orange Juice that cost $6.48. “This is my favorite shit.”

Mickey continued: “That’s simply too motherfucking high. Put this shit on simply goddamn layaway. I’m about to come back and get you when I get paid.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mickey via TikTok and H-E-B via email. Mickey’s video said he lived in Houston, but it’s unclear how—and whether—the cost of the juice increased over time.

In the comments, viewers similarly lamented about the rising cost of groceries. Their complaints, however, come amid reporting that food inflation has outpaced inflation overall.

“Paid $80 for seven things yesterday,” one comment read.

“We’re going back to layaway, but this time for eggs, butter, and cheese,” a second viewer said.

“I said the same thing,” another viewer wrote. “I’ll be back when it’s payday.”