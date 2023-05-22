‘I honestly miss the way that jobs made my life interesting’: Former Dollar Tree worker says customer tried to return a $1 bucket she bought 2 years ago

A former Dollar Tree worker recalled an incident where a customer attempted to return a $1 sand bucket they purchased two years prior.

The video featured Emily (@croupmushroom), who reminisced about her time as a Dollar Tree employee. As of Monday morning, her video had over 22,400 views.

“I don’t know if I’m the only one stupid enough to get nostalgic over jobs that were, like, actually shit,” she said. From there, she recalled her encounter with the customer in question.

“I’m currently remembering a time when I could not give a woman a $1 refund for a sand bucket she had bought two years prior,” Emily said.

When the content creator told the woman that she couldn’t return the bucket, the customer apparently “yelled” at Emily. She then sat down in the middle of Dollar Tree’s checkout aisle with her three kids until law enforcement was forced to escort her out.

“I am good. I am doing alright,” Emily concluded the video.

In the caption, Emily doubled-down on the sentiment that she didn’t really miss working at Dollar Tree.

“If tht happened to me today i would walk out idk,” she wrote.

Still, her video prompted a number of employees to recall workplace scenarios that they said made their jobs—and personal lives—more “interesting.”

“I honestly miss the way that jobs made my life interesting,” one viewer wrote.

“No but same. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Wow, working at a register and counting money, so fun. But then I ~remember~,” a second echoed.

“Oof. Sometimes I think I miss Starbucks, and then I think, ‘Wait,’” a third person wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Emily via TikTok comment and direct message.