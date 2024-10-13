‘Normal Cascade is like $20’: Woman says Cascade dishwashing pods are being disguised as off-brand at Dollar Tree

Amanda (@michiganamanda) is a deal enthusiast who scopes out scores to share on social media. In a recent post that accrued over 106,000 views, she could barely contain her excitement. And it’s due to a staggering Dollar Tree lead she needed to explore.

If it turned out true, then it could mean massive savings for folks who regularly purchase Cascade dishwashing pods.

Word on the street

Amanda says that “a local Facebook post” put a deal up on her radar that was simply too good to pass up. According to this post, a new “Dollar Tree drop” could provide serious savings for Cascade dishwashing pod users.

That’s because the “high ticket item” retails for “minimum $20,” the TikToker says. It doesn’t look like she’s being hyperbolic: a 52-pack on Amazon retails for $19.99. This is what makes this Dollar Tree find, if true, seem exceptionally appealing.

“But they’re at Dollar Tree for $1.25. And what’s cool about this product is that it is a 35-count,” she says.

This effectively gives customers the same dishwashing detergent value for 1/10th of the price. That is, if what Amanda heard about the pods is true: That they’re repackaged Cascade ones.

“Not dupes, but the actual thing disguised in Dollar Tree packaging,” Amanda says in the clip.

She continued, “Once you guys see what I’m about to put you on. I think you’re gonna be leaving the house in whatever you slept in like me.”

At this point in her video, she clarifies that she’s in the parking lot of her local Dollar Tree. She recorded the video right before she tested the Facebook group’s theory.

Testing the claim

“So we’re about to run in here and see if we can get our hands on them. And if so, you can consider the shelves cleared. Cause your girl is snagging them up,” she says.

Her video then transitions to her walking inside the Dollar Tree store. “OK, so we are headed to the cleaning aisle. Because there is apparently dishwasher packs. Hear me out, dishwasher packs in Dollar Tree branded packaging that is actually Cascade.”

She continues, “Cascade retails as you guys know for like $10, $15, $20 depending on the size of the pack. These are supposedly a huge pack of Cascade for $1.25.”

Amanda then begins to look around the store and points out a household goods and cleaning supplies shelf.

Disappointment, then discovery

After searching for the pods, she appears resigned to the fact that she isn’t going to find them. However, her fortunes were reversed—she ended up spotting a stash of the pods.

“The moment of truth, if they’re sealed up and if not, I want to open these and see if they’re actually Cascade. So…fingers crossed,” she says smiling into the camera.

“OK, so here they are. They are in Dollar Tree packaging. They’re called dishwasher packs, so it says that there’s 35 per pack,” she shares. “And these are a Dollar store-branded product. OK, but, apparently this is like a disguise…it’s apparently Cascade power pack dishwasher pods in here.”

Amanda holds the container up to the camera and shakes it around. “They might be sealed,” she says and comments on how heavy the item feels.

Next, she starts twisting the cap off and learns that there’s no additional plastic wrapping. This means she could now peek inside and see if the pods are indeed identical to Cascade’s branded offering.

Dead ringer

With her mouth open in pleasant shock, she holds one of the pods up to the camera.

“These are Cascade. Look, they’re different, it shows that they’re all white,” she says, pointing to the label. Indeed, the pods inside of the container are entirely different from the plain white ones on its label.

She excitedly talks about how happy she is to confirm the deal is indeed true.

“So normal Cascade is like $20 for a big pack of these. I’m snagging them all up,” she says. “Clearing out the shelf. Oh my God. Obviously I haven’t had a chance to actually go through these and check if there’s 35 in here. But regardless, this is a big old full tub of Cascade dishwasher packs for $1.25.”

Amanda urges folks to head to their nearest Dollar Tree right away to take advantage of the deal. And because they don’t really have an expiration date, hoarding them is an option.

“All right so you know I’m always putting you on to stuff early. This is one of these products where you can’t wait till later,” she says. You need to go now because these are going to be flying off the shelf.”

She concludes, “I am running out of here before someone mugs me for these. Because this is the steal of the century.”

Right at the end of the video, she shows the checkout screen to prove that each item retailed for $1.25 each.

TikTokers were critical

Several viewers didn’t seem too happy that Amanda cleared the shelf. “That’s great but it’s bc of people like you that no one else gets a chance to grab them,” one wrote.

Someone else wrote, “Don’t take them all Sis! What a great find!”

Another asked, “Why clean them out?”

However, someone else said they understood exactly where she was coming from. “Girl take them all and thanks for sharing,” they said. “These people are just jealous and would clear the shelves themselves.”

Amanda explained in the comments why she took so many at once. “Because it’s a fantastic deal, the economy sucks, I use my dishwasher daily, I found them… there was also 3 full boxes on the cart waiting to be added to the shelf.. that’s why,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dollar Tree, Cascade, and Amanda via email for further comment.



