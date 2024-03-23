‘They are actually the original Pop-Tart’: Woman shares Dollar Tree alternatives to Kellogg’s-branded products

Thanks to inflation wreaking havoc on the bank accounts of Americans, consumers are flocking to budget retailers like Dollar Tree to help them get the most bang for their buck. As a result, budget retailers in this industry segment have beefed up their offerings, with some stores, like Dollar General, offering “market” versions of their retail locations so shoppers can afford to feed themselves and their families.

But what if you’re trying to stay away from specific brands because you don’t like that their CEOs seem like ’80s movie villains? That’s how people feel towards one Kellogg’s executive’s decision to, while on national television, suggest folks try having cereal for dinner as a cost-effective meal replacement option.

This has culminated in a “Kellogg’s Boycott,” one that the Dollar Tree Dinners (@dollartreedinners) TikTok account referenced in a recent viral clip where she detailed some budget-friendly alternatives to the popular food brand.

She also wrote in the comments section, “I know that boycotting is a privilege, I always advocate that you do what is best for you and your family,” before delving into some of the Kellogg’s dupes that not only cost less, but she believes are viable alternatives to name brand products…and one that isn’t.

Throughout her video, the TikToker displays numerous Kellogg’s alternatives, starting with a Pop-Tarts “dupe” that she says isn’t really a dupe but is actually the original breakfast pastry: Toast’em Pop-Ups.

“These are amazing and I have talked about them several times and they’re actually the original Pop Tart,” she says. “Post came up with the idea of a breakfast pastry and they announced it and then while they were working on the recipe, Kellogg’s stole the idea, produced it, and got on shelves first.”

She then goes over some cookies, saying, “Dollar Tree also has several cookie options that will serve as a replacement for Keebler and Chips Ahoy products, including these Fudge Striped shortbread cookies.”

The TikToker says these chocolate chip cookies are a good swap for Chips Ahoy, and chocolate-covered graham crackers are a dupe of the deluxe grahams from Keebler.

“And then they also have these vanilla cookies which are a good swap for the Vienna Fingers,” she states after showing off the various Dollar Tree cookie options.

“They have a couple of different versions of Club Crackers although I haven’t tried either of these so if you have please let me know in the comments below if they’re any good,” she says, showing off a green package of Club Crackers.

Next, she transitions to a package of Sunbest Fruit & Grain bars.

“I did try this knock-off version of a Nutrigrain bar and I didn’t think it was that good,” she says. “It was very bready and the filling kind of tasted artificial so not gonna recommend those.”

Some commenters also shared their own dupe alternatives they enjoy, with Aldi getting several mentions in response to Dollar Tree Dinners’ video.

“Aldi brand cookie dupes are great as well,” one person said.

Another wrote, “Aldi’s also has ‘Toaster Tarts’ instead of pop tarts.”

One TikToker recommended a cookie alternative, too, writing, “If you like Chewy Chips Ahoy….Costco Mini chocolate chip cookies. You’re welcome.”

Others said that while viewing the TikTok clip, their pantries have been lined with fewer Kellogg’s offerings than they ever realized.

“I’m having the realization that I don’t actually purchase hardly any kellogs products as it is while watching this,” one wrote.

And if you’re looking for fruit and grain bars, some folks had a few recommendations.

“The Aldi fruit bars are the best knock-off nutri grain bars I’ve found,” one recommended. “Honestly like them better!”

“If anyone has a Kroger or Kroger affiliate store near them, the Kroger brand version of nutrigrain bars are about 2$ and softer and more flavorful than the Kellogg version,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kellogg’s and Dollar Tree via email and Dollar Tree Dinners via Instagram direct message.

