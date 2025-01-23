‘Same thing happened when I bought it from Home Depot’: Woman issues warning to those who ‘hoard’ Tide. Then she shows why

For those who stash several liquid laundry detergents, TikTok user Terri (@terriandkoop) urges you to use them before they expire.

Featured Video

“Did you know this could happen to laundry detergent?” she asks in the text overlay of her viral video, holding the washer machine’s dispenser tray above the sink. Inside it is full of brown liquid. “I just got grossed out,” the content creator says, pouring more brown laundry detergent.

“I didn’t know detergent could go bad.” Terri warns, “So, all you people hoarding it… Ew, y’all better use it by the date.”

Terri continues her warning in the caption, “This detergent was so gros$. It turned brown. I did not know that laundry detergent could expire…did you? So all of these people that get it on such good deals and have it hoarded in their basements… check that stuff. It did smell good but I threw it out.”

Advertisement

‘I have happily bought Tide for 40 years’

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Terri shared how she purchased this Tide over the summer. The content creator proposed her theories of what could’ve caused this.

“Since I am in Florida, I think that possibly excessive heat exposure in a trailer or warehouse [en] route to the retail store possibly caused the change,” she revealed via email. She also added, “I did not see a date.”

Because of this, she is thinking of making a switch.

Advertisement

“I have happily bought Tide for 40 years. This experience has made me look for other laundry options. I’m going to try making my own,” she said.

Overall, Terri felt people would like and relate to this experience.

“When I opened the new bottle and poured it, I was shocked. Being a content creator, I grabbed my phone for the video. After two years on TikTok, my personal feeling is that people are drawn to the UNEXPECTED, the UNUSUAL, and the UNKNOWN. The other thing about this video is that most people use detergent for their clothes so they can relate to it. I was not expecting this video to go as viral as it did, especially with the few followers that I have on TikTok just sharing my gardening, canning and homesteading fun,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tide via press email. The video has racked up over 718,000 views.

Advertisement

Viewers have had similar experiences

“I replaced my washer thinking it was that. Sam’s soap was rotten and moldy. got a refund and paid for a new washer,” one viewer shared.

“I had the same thing happen when I bought it from Home Depot. They had it in a warehouse too hot. Tide gave me a refund,” another recalled.

“Had one in the cabinet didn’t turn brown but made all my clothes smell like mildew,” a third wrote.

Advertisement

However, others have had laundry detergent for years without it expiring.

“I’ve had laundry detergent for five years cause I coupon and I’ve never seen it [like] that!” one user remarked. “That’s crazy.”

“I have detergent from 4 yrs ago. it’s still okay,” a second commented.

Advertisement

Does laundry detergent expire?

Unopened liquid detergent lasts 12 to 18 months whereas opened detergent is good for about six months. Although the detergent doesn’t expire, the chemicals and ingredients lose effectiveness, especially in brands like Gain and Tide. When not kept in cool, dry temperatures, it clumps and discolors. Most detergents have a “best by” date printed on the bottle and should be used within the timeframe for optimal use.

What about pods or powder?

Because pods do expire, Apartment Therapy recommends not using them past their expiration date. However, powder does unless exposed to moisture. Nevertheless, the detergents need to be inside airtight containers in cool areas for proper storage.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.