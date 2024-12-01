‘This why they locking them up at the stores now’: Walmart shopper notices Gain laundry detergent isn’t full. Then he grabs another bottle

Walmart customers have previously recorded themselves squeezing as much value as they can out of their soap purchases. Like this shopper the Daily Dot previously reported on who took Dawn dish soap from one bottle to pour into one they were purchasing.

Now, a TikTok user who goes by Ralph Lauren Only (@ralphlaurenonly) also recorded himself doing something similar with Gain laundry detergent. He claims that he’s getting around a laundry detergent “scam.”

Numerous commenters pointed out that he wasn’t being “scammed” as he claimed in his post. Rather, that he was paying for the weight of an item and his actions were just screwing over other shoppers.

Walmart shopper notices Gain detergent isn’t full

“When Walmart tries to scam me,” Ralph writes in a text overlay of his video. It starts with him standing in the detergent section of a Walmart location. A bottle of Gain rests on the floor, which he stands above. Additionally, another overlay speaks to the “scam” he accuses the retailer of pulling on him. “Finna get my moneys worth,” the other on-screen caption reads.

Ralph can be seen pouring from another bottle of Gain detergent, presumably into the one he plans on purchasing. This way, he can get more detergent for his money. As he continues to pour, yet another overlay pops up on the screen. “Ridiculous right?” he comments, seemingly indicating that he isn’t happy with the amount of detergent in the bottle.

The liquid continues to pour until it reaches the top of the Gain bottle’s spout. It then seeps out and over the side of the container. Next, once it’s filled to the brim, Ralph places the cap on top of the Gain bottle. He screws the cap on and the video comes to an end.

Detergent is typically sold by weight

Many products, such as detergent, are sold by their weight. The Daily Dot has previously reported on customers who’ve allegedly caught the store lying about the weight of its meat products. In the aforementioned post, the customer in question weighed the meat. Furthermore, they discovered that there were discrepancies in the amount that they paid as indicated on its price tag versus what they received. Other shoppers have noticed this disparity as well while purchasing chicken from the chain retailer.

In instances such as these, consumers do have routes to take legal action. Many states have weights and measures offices. These government agencies can investigate claims made by consumers against businesses who are purportedly mislabeling products.

If the companies in question are found guilty of lying about sales quantities, they could face legal recourse. Moreover, consumers may receive refunds for their products and culpable businesses can be slapped with fines.

Is this just stealing?

In his video, Ralph doesn’t indicate that the bottle of Gain in question weighs less than is advertised on its packaging. Judging from the appearance of the bottle in his clip, it seems that the TikToker was showcasing this 184-ounce bottle. It retails for $18.94 on Walmart’s website.

Numerous folks on application disagreed with Ralph’s actions. One person wrote, “You pay for for the fluid ounces that are in the bottle.” They added that the negative space in the bottle is to ensure for smoother deliveries.

This practice is often utilized for dry goods, such as chips and crackers as well. “The air is too ensure during transport they have less of a chance of busting open and spilling,” the same commenter wrote.

One user said that Ralph’s actions ruined another shopper’s detergent buying experience. “That’s so wrong for the next person that gets the one u poured out,” they wrote.

Another called Ralph’s intelligence into question. “When I see these videos I feel so smart,” wrote the user.

Someone else wrote that Ralph was blatantly posting himself stealing. “People posting theft. So fun,” they said.

Another user clearly explained why Ralph wasn’t getting conned out of detergent. “They are not scamming you,” they wrote. “You are not paying to fill the container up. If you look at the volume and measure it out, you are getting as much as they are advertising. It’s common sense.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart and Gain via email and Ralph via TikTok comment for further information.

