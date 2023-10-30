Navigating the myriad stores that accept Apple Pay can sometimes be a puzzle. But for those specifically wondering, “Does Aldi take Apple Pay?” – the answer is a resounding yes! Whether you’re at a register in one of their numerous U.S. branches or ordering online, Aldi is on board with this contemporary payment method.

Does Aldi take Apple Pay?

Recognizing the evolving digital payment landscape, Aldi began accepting Apple Pay in 2018, per OJ Digital Solutions. But Apple Pay isn’t the only digital wallet they’ve embraced. Customers can also opt for Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and other prevalent contactless payment methods.

Using Apple Pay in-store

All Aldi checkouts are equipped with NFC readers, making payments with Apple Pay straightforward, whether using an iPhone or an Apple Watch. Ensure your debit or credit card details are loaded into your Apple Wallet.

When checking out:

Access Apple Wallet on your device. Authenticate using Touch ID or facial recognition. Hover your device over the NFC reader. A green light on the reader indicates a successful transaction.

Apple Pay via the Instacart delivery app

Aldi has partnered with Instacart, the widely-used grocery delivery service that supports Apple Pay, among other contactless payment forms.

To utilize Apple Pay for your Aldi order through Instacart:

Register or sign in to Instacart. Choose Aldi as your retailer. Select your grocery items. Proceed to checkout and opt for Apple Pay. Finalize your order and authenticate your payment. Await your delivery.

Per Instacart, for orders over $35, there’s a $3.99 delivery fee, with premium charges for one-hour deliveries. Aldi’s contactless delivery via Instacart ensures a hassle-free experience, with the delivery personnel photographing the groceries at your doorstep for confirmation.

Why use Apple Pay at Aldi?

Beyond convenience, Apple Pay offers heightened security. Unlike traditional methods, your payment details aren’t stored on devices or shared with merchants. Every transaction utilizes a unique code, ensuring personal information safety, per Apple Too. Moreover, the process is swift, eliminating the need for physical cash or cards. And for those who enjoy reward points or cashback, using Apple Pay can be an added advantage.

More about Aldi

With more than 1,700 stores in the U.S., Aldi is a staple for many shoppers. It’s also been a topic of Daily Dot coverage, including a self-checkout register that rushed a customer, a TikToker who explored a hack for its controversial shopping cart coin system, and a customer thrilled with the pumpkins she bought there ahead of Halloween.

Aldi’s adoption of Apple Pay and other digital wallets underlines their commitment to modern, secure, and convenient shopping experiences. Whether you’re in-store or ordering online, Aldi ensures a seamless transaction with Apple Pay.