‘That’s a deal breaker’: Truck expert blasts new Dodge Ram for not having a dipstick. Here’s why it’s a problem

Truck owners have a reputation for being self-reliant, so when Dodge Ram introduced its newest model that relied solely on sensors instead of dipsticks, it caused a stir among truck enthusiasts.

For some, like TikToker and truck enthusiast @pickuptrucksuvtalk, the new Dodge Ram with no dipstick is a serious problem.

“You want to piss off a truck guy?” he asks in a video that’s been viewed over 1.9 million times. “Well, Ram’s done it. I think they have. It’s just going to be really interesting.”

The TikToker continues to explain that Ram enthusiasts are generally upset with how the new inline 6 twin turbo engine lacks a dipstick.

“No dipstick. No transmission dipstick, either. But no engine oil dipstick,” he says after showing users a close-up of the engine. “Like BMW engines. We have sensors that tell you how good the oil is, when you need to change it, what’s the life left in it. … But you can’t check it.”

The downsides of dipsticks

According to an article from Motor.com, dipsticks consist of around a dollar’s worth of metal and plastic and are the cheapest sensors in a motor vehicle. As a sensor, it has its downsides. For example, dipsticks can only tell someone if there is an issue when the engine is off. On top of that, accurate readings can be hard to get if the car isn’t sitting on level ground. Many don’t use it, and those who do usually struggle to get an accurate reading.

The alternatives also have downsides

However, the sensors increasingly replacing old-fashioned devices like dipsticks come at a cost. Besides being vastly more expensive to produce, they also have issues of their own. Firstly, sensors can be broken into two types: continuous level and point level. Continuous level measures the level of a liquid anywhere in the container. And point level measures the highest and lowest point of a container. So right off the bat, one type of sensor is less thorough than a piece of stamped metal in a tube.

Another issue is reliability. On the discussion forum Rennlist, one commenter also pointed out another issue with sensors vs. dipsticks. When he replaced his oil pan, he said he found that the oil level sensors were giving drastically different readings than the dipstick. In a different forum, a second commenter warns drivers to never trust their sensors over their dipstick because “the oil level sensor is notoriously finicky.”

Commenters tended to agree with the video, adding their own worries to the pile.

“Oh I’m sure dodge wont have an electrical issue with this sensor either…..” one said.

“Is this one of those ‘low on ink, buy a new cartridge’ scam,” a second added.

“The right to repair is being phased out more and more each generation and nobody is as mad as they should be,” a third remarked.

Dodge Ram has received other criticisms. For example, Ram owner John Frazee warned the internet to avoid buying one because of how the repairs ended up shorting out his gas gauge.

