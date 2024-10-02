‘EPA messing up the way a motor should run’: Mechanic working on Dodge Ram discovers shocking issue

A mechanic who was doing a repair on a Dodge Ram found an unexpected problem that caused a whole new level of alarm for him.

The video documenting the situation comes from Dave’s Auto Center (@davesautocenter), a repair shop in Centerville, Utah, known for its prolific TikTok content. In this video, released Saturday and generating more than 156,000 views since then, Dave (the owner and chief mechanic) showcased an EGR valve creating significant issues.

“Look at this,” he begins, showing a close-up of startling amounts of gunk in a row of vents before panning out for a fuller view. “These things are just plugged up. I mean, they’re terrible. This is caused by the EGR valve, the motor that drives these vents to open and close.”

He explains that he was trying to get at a cooling pipe that needed fixing, and found the other issue while removing the manifold intake. “It’s so bad,” he remarks. “And if you look down in there, every one of these holes, I put blue tape on there so that we don’t drop things in there. But the only fix for that is walnut shell blasting.”

He goes on to debunk other possible options. “A lot of people say, ‘Use dry ice.’ I hate dry ice. It don’t work, and it’s a pain… you’ve got to go get dry ice … There’s nothing you can do about it. You’ve got to remove the intake, clean it physically with walnut shell. Some people say, ‘Use a chemical.’ I don’t like chemicals, especially on a plastic intake, and then pouring them down in my engine to clean all that out.”

He concludes by saying diesels built from 2008 on likely have EGR valves, signaling that this might be a problem for people who own those types of vehicles.

More on EGR valves

According to cars.com, “EGR stands for exhaust gas recirculation, a vehicle emissions control concept used in both gasoline and diesel engines. The EGR valve — which works differently depending on how old the car is and whether it uses gasoline or diesel fuel — is a key component to a car’s exhaust system and engine health.”

“EGR valves fail over time because of normal wear and tear since they’re in constant use,” it explains. “A buildup of carbon particles, which could clog the components, also causes them to fail over time.”

A telltale knocking sound, plus reduced fuel economy, are signs that something might be awry with an EGR valve.

According to a report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), these systems are instrumental in reducing emissions.

What others think

Commenters had opinions at the ready.

“EGR has ruined engines,” one person assessed.

“EPA messing up the way a motor should run,” another agreed.

“How is EPA responsible?” someone else challenged. “They don’t require the use of an EGR… If a manufacturer could achieve lower NOx levels with another technology that would be allowed.”

But that commenter came back with “Everything ran so much better back in the 70s and earlier 80s.”

Another person shared, “I’m happy I got a 1979 Diesel, no EGR and still running in 2024.”

Someone else dropped an alarming revelation. “My intake mani carbon buildup caught fire. No bueno.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dave’s via TikTok direct message and online contact form, and to Chrysler/Dodge via email.

