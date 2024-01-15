Doctor shares life hacks she learned after becoming an MD

TikTok is known to be a treasure trove of “life hack” videos containing various tips and tricks. One such series that has caught the attention of millions is Sasha Haddad’s (@onceuponadoctor) “Life hacks I learned after becoming a Doctor.”

The series, which is divided into parts, features three life hacks per video. Each hack is written in on-screen captions for easy understanding. The first part of the series, posted on Dec. 20, has already garnered over 3.1 million views.

The second part, posted just three days later, has even more views—standing at 3.8 million. But it’s the third part that has truly gone viral, accumulating over 12.8 million views as of Jan. 14.

The life hacks shared by Haddad range from dietary tips to simple remedies for common ailments. In the first part, she suggests taking Vitamin C with iron for better absorption, using caffeine for migraine headaches, and eating kiwis to help with constipation.

In the second part, she introduces the Valsalva maneuver for palpitations, the use of peppermint oil for stomach cramps, and the application of Vaseline for cuts.

The third part, which has received the most attention, includes smelling an alcohol pad to help with nausea, chewing gum for heartburn, and placing a pillow between the knees if you’re suffering from back pain.

Although viral, the series has received mixed responses in the comment section. Some users found the life hacks helpful, while others claimed they had the opposite effect of the one intended.

One user commented, “Chewing mint gum helps me when I’m nauseous.” Another disagreed, stating, “I get awful heartburn and chewing gum does not work.”

One user expressed regret for not knowing one of the hacks earlier, saying, “The alcohol pad for nausea… learned that last month and wish I knew it 20 years ago!!!”

However, another user disagreed, stating, “If I had nausea and I smelled alcohol, I would throw up.”

According to the systematic review and meta-analysis published in Emergency Medicine Journal, “This review suggests that IPA likely has a modest effect in reducing nausea in adult ED patients, compared with placebo.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Haddad via email for comment.