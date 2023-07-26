‘When they said no food… but wanna charge $17 for a burger with no cheese’: Waterpark guests disguise food as birthday present to sneak it in

With restaurants, theme parks, and more clamping down on unlimited refills and outside food, it’s no surprise that guests will find any way they can to save some money on food and drinks.

The most tried and true method of saving money on food and drink is simply sneaking them in. However, staff at many establishments are trained in the various ways customers can hide food—meaning that if someone wants to sneak any sort of beverage or comestible by them, they’ve got to be innovative.

One such innovation in foolery recently went viral on TikTok after being shared by TikTok user La La (@la_ace3).

In a video with over 948,000 views, La La shows her method for bringing outside food into a waterpark.

“When they said no food allowed in the water park but wanna charge $17 for a burger with no cheese,” writes La La in the text overlaying the video.

The video shows a birthday gift bag with colored tissue paper on top. Underneath the tissue paper is a wrapped present complete with a bow. Upon removing the bow and wrapping paper, La La reveals that the box contains bags of chips, sandwiches, and cookies.

In the comments section, users applauded La La’s hack.

“I love how you wrapped the box just in case they checked the bag,” wrote a user.

“box sealed and everything,” added another. “absolutely genius!”

“The dedication, the commitment..ooo I am impressed,” shared a third.

A few users offered their own tips for avoiding the high food costs at waterparks.

“My mom used to always say we had dietary restrictions,” recalled a user. “The restriction was her wallet.”

“I always took my kids back to the car and had a cooler full of lunches!” offered a second. “They enjoyed the ‘picnic’ at the car & then went back inside.”

“I tell them I’m on a no carb diet due to medical reasons [and] they ok me to bring my own food,” claimed an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to La La via TikTok comment.