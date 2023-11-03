‘If you start them today, they’ll make you a ton of money’: Side hustle expert shares which jobs ‘are literally disappearing’ because no one thinks to go into them anymore

A side hustle expert recently went viral for sharing three jobs people don’t typically think about that could make them a lot of cash.

TikTok user Side Hustle Realist (@sidehustlerealist) revealed the unexpected jobs in a video posted on Tuesday that has racked up an impressive 3.2 million views as of publication.

“Here are three jobs that are literally disappearing, and if you start them today, they’ll make you a lot of money,” he began. “And it’s not what you expect.”

The first job he suggested was tailoring or seamstressing.

“People that are doing it right now are making a killing,” he said. “It’s gonna be even better in the future ’cause no one wants to get into it.” He explained that aspiring tailors or seamstresses could make “hundreds of thousands of dollars” with just a sewing machine because people will always need clothing alterations.

His next recommendation was shoemaking.

“I know a man that has a very small shop … and he’s making close to a million dollars, and he’s a one-man show,” he said. The TikToker explained that the idea that shoemakers only make or repair shoes is a misconception. “They are one of the few people who have the tools to fix leather or suede, so they can take contracts with stores … [or] get their own customers [by] fixing those things,” he said.

Lastly, Side Hustle Realist said people could take the same route he did and go into dry cleaning.

He noted that the industry is “slowly dying,” but not for lack of demand. Instead, he said children of dry cleaners typically don’t want to take over their parent’s business, and people without familial ties are unfamiliar with the industry.

“They don’t know that they can train to be a dry cleaner,” he explained. “They don’t know that they can open a dry cleaner without even being a dry cleaner.”

Many viewers praised the TikToker for providing solid career options instead of tips on how to become a social media influencer.

“Now these are actual ‘side hustles’ tired of hearing all these sponsored ones. Do you have any tips on how to learn to be a seamstress?” one said.

“This is the first side hustle video I’ve watched in about 3 years that didn’t start with becoming an Amazon affiliate. great info. Thank you!” a second added.

Commenters already in these industries joined in to explain how rewarding these positions really are.

“Just started tailoring at a local dry cleaners this year! You’re absolutely right, I’m absolutely slammed and considering opening my own spot now!” a viewer replied.

“I am a Professional Tailor, and literally no one is behind me. I make six figures every year,” a second said.

“My mom is a seamstress and I can’t believe how much people are willing to pay for alterations!” another shared.

“I work in professional costuming and when I tell you the entire industry is begging for more people who know how to drape and tailor,” a further remarked.

Becoming a tailor or seamstress is relatively easy. People can learn the skills by working an apprenticeship or taking classes courses at a community college, technical school, and sometimes even a high school.

Shoemakers have a similar path. There are technical schools and shoemaking programs people can enter after they graduate high school. The trade can also be learned through apprenticeships and internships. Shoemakers also have specialties. They can train in bespoke, ready-to-wear, orthopedic, athletic, fashion, or industrial shoes.

Dry cleaners do not require a specific type of training or any degree. People can learn the required skills by taking an entry-level job at a dry cleaner to learn how to sort and label clothes, load them into the machines, and unload them for the next step.

The Daily Dot reached out to Side Hustle Realist via TikTok comments for further information.