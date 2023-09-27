These college kids have figured out a workaround that will keep them from surviving on only Ramen this school year. Two students shared a questionable hack, involving a milk dispenser. But their hack may be ethically questionable.

In any case, Cleveland State University student Jessica (@messymessyjessie) documented her and her friend filming up milk jugs from machines available in what appears to be their school’s dining hall. Jessie filmed her the trick and posted the video this week. As of Tuesday evening, the video has picked up more than 850,000 views.

In it, Jessica and her friend can be seen filling up entire half-gallon jugs of 2% and chocolate milk from the dispensers in the dining hall. The screen text reads, “When you realize you’ll never have to buy milk again.”

While it might not be the worst crime ever committed in a dining hall, the pair’s hack definitely had some fellow students feeling pretty sour.

“Is this why they were always empty when I had a full bowl of cereal ready?” Nick (@ihatefionagallagherr), a viewer, asked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jessica for further comment. More than a few viewers questioned the safety of keeping dairy products in a dorm room without knowing the expiration date.

“You don’t know the expiration date tho. I did this and it was sour the next day,” Katrina (@trins_toks) wrote.

“I don’t trust my dining hall milk, the first time I tried it, it literally came out like gray water so I’m never tasting it,” Kaylee (@kku04) said.

Milk dispensers are generally considered perfectly safe as they contain a cooling element that keeps the milk at safe temperatures that prevent the growth of bacteria.

Many thought the hack was genius and considered trying it themselves or admitted doing it in the past.

“Every time I go to the dining hall I fill my waterbottle. Then I take it to my dorm and put it in my jug,” Rian Bavan (@rian_bev) admitted.

“Nobody told me there was unlimited free milk at college,” added Dreg (@strawbebbymilkies).

However, “zero tolerance” policies in some colleges might put a quick end to this practice.

“I took like 3 bagels once and got an email the next day saying food is only to be eaten in the dining hall lmao,” Arianna (@maybe.arianna) wrote.