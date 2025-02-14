‘Zero 100% taste better’: Expert reveals the real difference between Diet Coke and Coke Zero

The Diet Coke vs. Coke Zero debate has been going on for years. Some people swear they taste the same, while others claim one is sweeter, one is more “diet-like,” or that they use different sweeteners altogether.

But what’s actually true?

TikTok user Blake (@thenutritionnarc), who says he worked as a research and development engineer for a major soda company, is here to clear up the confusion.

His video, now at over 826,000 views, breaks down what he calls the real difference—and it’s not what most people think.

What makes these two drinks different from one another?

“I’m so sorry, but does anybody know the difference between this and that?” another creator asks in a stitched TikTok video, filming cases of Diet Coke and Coke Zero.

It turns out that Blake might be the right person to ask.

“I actually worked as a research and development engineer for about three years at one of the large soda companies,” he says. “I cannot legally say the name.”

A common theory is that Diet Coke and Coke Zero use different sweeteners, but according to Blake, that’s not really true.

“The theory I hear all the time is that zero sugar sodas and diet sodas use different sweeteners,” Blake says. “This is not true and can be disproven with one look at the ingredients list.”

Both drinks use aspartame as the main sweetener, but Coke Zero has an extra ingredient.

“The main difference between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is that Coke Zero uses a sweetener called acesulfame potassium,” he explains. “This is on top of the sweetener that both of them use, which is aspartame.”

So why add another sweetener?

According to Blake, acesulfame potassium, or Ace-K, gives Coke Zero a more balanced sweetness, making it taste closer to regular Coca-Cola.

“Coke Zero is supposed to taste exactly like regular sugar Coca-Cola,” he says. “While Diet Coke is supposed to be a diet version of Coke if that makes sense.”

But if Diet Coke and Coke Zero are so similar, why are brands moving away from “diet” sodas and focusing on “zero sugar” instead?

Blake says it’s all about marketing.

“The reason why a lot of companies nowadays are going with zero sugar sodas and not diet sodas, it’s simply a branding thing,” Blake explains.

He says the word “diet” carries a negative connotation—as if drinking it means you’re on a strict weight-loss plan.

“It’s the perception of, ‘Oh, if you drink this, you must be on a diet’ versus ‘This is just an alternative beverage,’” he adds.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to flavor preference—and Blake has one too.

“And if you’re asking the expert what he prefers, it’s Diet Coke, baby, all the way,” he concludes.

Can any of his claims be confirmed?

Healthline confirms that both Diet Coke and Coke Zero use aspartame, but Coke Zero throws in acesulfame potassium to round out the sweetness and make it taste more like regular Coca-Cola.

As for the whole “zero sugar” vs. “diet” debate, CNN Business reports that soda companies are ditching the word “diet” because younger consumers don’t like it; it makes them think of weight loss, restrictions, or something outdated.

So, instead, brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi have gone all in on “zero sugar” for a more modern, neutral appeal.

Coca-Cola’s marketing strategy for Coke Zero Sugar has clearly paid off. In 2023, the brand saw a 5 percent bump in volume sales, outpacing the company’s overall growth rate of 2 percent.



Fast forward to the third quarter of 2024, and Coke Zero Sugar’s sales jumped by 11 percent, giving a nice boost to Coca-Cola’s revenue.



Clearly, the focus on taste and rebranding is clicking with consumers.

In the comments section, viewers expressed their thoughts on the debate.

“One taste good and one is Diet Coke,” joked one viewer.

“Diet Coke tastes way betterr,” shared another.

A third commenter didn’t seem to think it all matters that much. “They taste different,” they wrote. “That’s it. It’s not that deep.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Blake and The Coca-Cola Company via email for more information.

