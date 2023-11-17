‘I’ll pay for it’: Resurfaced clip shows 50 Cent claiming Diddy wanted to take him shopping

Analysis

50 Cent has long been a provocateur in the hip-hop world, known for his unfiltered opinions and feuds with other artists. One of his most enduring targets has been Sean “Diddy” Combs—also known as Puff Daddy and more recently as Love—who he’s linked to Tupac Shakur’s murder. He’s also questioned Combs’ sexuality and business and personal relationships.

50 Cent has no conclusive evidence that these claims are true. Combs has never been charged in Tupac’s murder.

The mostly one-way animosity between these two moguls—from 50 Cent to Combs—has been fueled by various alleged incidents and 50 Cent’s relentless criticism. And Thursday, a resurfaced 50 Cent clip from an interview shows 50 saying that Combs once asked to take him shopping.

“Why don’t we like go shopping or some sh*t? I mean I’ll pay for it,” Combs allegedly told 50 Cent. “He’s telling me we gotta kick it.”

50 Cent went on to use homophobic language toward Combs, something he’s done for years with his insinuation about his sexuality. The video comes amid a lawsuit by Combs’ ex-girlfriend detailing horrific abuse, including accusations of voyeurism involving male sex workers.

“This is the sh*t that goes on,” 50 Cent adds. “I’m trying to tell you the truth.”

He also called Combs a “fruit pop.”

I’m crying cause 50 really don’t fw Diddy at all😭😭😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DazcueHI25 — qua✨ (@qsj1_) November 16, 2023

The latest accusation: Diddy sued for abuse

The most recent controversy involves allegations against Combs by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, born Casandra Ventura. In a lawsuit filed in 2023, the singer accuses Combs of rape, physical abuse, and manipulation for over a decade.

Ventura’s lawsuit against Combs marks a significant turn in the narrative surrounding one of hip-hop’s most influential figures. Filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, the suit details a harrowing account, beginning when Ventura was just 19 years old. It paints a disturbing picture of Combs as someone who exercised extreme control over Ventura’s life, from her career to personal choices, even allegedly inflicting physical harm.

Ventura’s allegations include being plied with drugs and subjected to sexual exploitation, involving coerced interactions with male prostitutes at Combs’ behest. The lawsuit goes further, accusing Combs of sexual battery, sexual assault, and violations of New York City’s gender-motivated violence law.

He’s denied these claims.

50 Cent quickly seized on these allegations, mocking Combs on Instagram with a post saying, “Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking 👀CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO.” This reaction is consistent with 50 Cent’s long-standing, oft-problematic skepticism of Combs’ character and business practices.

50 Cent’s history of antagonism

50 Cent’s antagonism toward Combs dates back years, with the “In Da Club” rapper frequently questioning Combs’ business dealings and sexuality—which he went into during an October concert with homophobic language.

50 Cent has also feuded online with President Joe Biden, Nicki Minaj, Conor McGregor, Terry Crews, Vivica Fox, Floyd Mayweather, and rapper JA Rule for more than 20 years, underscoring a long history of public trolling.

Diddy’s questionable business practices

50 Cent has also criticized Combs’ handling of artists signed under his label, Bad Boy Records. He has insinuated that Combs’ management style is detrimental to artists’ careers, famously stating, “Puffy might be the destination for anybody going nowhere. Nobody survived him.” This critique points to the careers of artists like Ma$e, Loon, Carl Thomas, Yung Joc, and others who, despite initial success, saw their careers wane after their association with Combs.

More specifically, and famously, the legendary rap trio The LOX made public demands for Combs to release them from their contracts and make their music publishing agreement more equitable—both of which were ultimately granted.

Aubrey O’Day, formerly of the Combs-managed group Danity Kane, has said that she was fired from the group because she refused his sexual advances. On Instagram Stories this week, she posted “Been Trynna Tell Y’all for Years” and added “Prayers up for this queen @cassie.”

A pattern of standing next to stars

Another point of contention for 50 Cent is Combs’ tendency to associate himself with successful artists. From Biggie and Ma$e to Rick Ross and French Montana, Combs has often been seen leveraging his proximity to these artists for his benefit. 50 Cent has been vocal about this pattern, suggesting that Combs’ success is primarily due to the talents of others.

While 50 Cent’s critiques are harsh, they echo sentiments circulating in the industry for years. The notion that Combs’ presence can be a “curse” for artists under his wing is not new, though it is debatable. Some industry insiders and fans argue that this is a common issue across many music groups, where the focus tends to be on a few select artists.

Diddy blowing Cudi’s car over Cassie & them freakoffs is one thing



Biggie, Kim Porter, André Harrell mysteriously died, Mase – pastor, Shyne – Rabbi, Loon – Imam, G-Dep confessed to a 30 yr old murder, Craig Mack, Black Rob gone etc



Bro really what we thought Suge Knight was 😤 — MEKA JACKSON (@dontfollowmekaa) November 17, 2023

Diddy’s silence on controversial topics

Combs has often remained silent on controversial matters, including 50 Cent’s accusations and questions about his involvement in Tupac’s death. His typical response to such allegations is to dismiss them as “nonsense.” This approach has done little to quell the rumors and speculation fueled by 50 Cent and others.

The feud between 50 Cent and Combs reflects broader discussions in the hip-hop community about artist management, industry practices, and personal conduct. While 50 Cent’s comments are often sensational and provocative, they touch upon genuine concerns about how artists are treated and the nature of success in the music industry. Whether these allegations against Combs hold any truth remains a topic of debate, but 50 Cent’s consistent critique highlights the need for transparency and accountability in the music business.

We’ve reached out to representatives for Combs.