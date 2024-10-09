‘Imma go check’: Man reveals hidden use for DeWalt 20-volt batteries

As high-powered hurricanes wreaking havoc along the eastern seaboard of the United States, it is paramount to have access to a phone and safety information.

Featured Video

But what happens if your phone dies?

Many folks might not know that they have a suitable power pack with longevity to charge devices sitting in their garage if they purchase a simple adapter. They might even have multiple, providing days of charge to mobile devices.

In a video shared to TikTok, user Ohio (@mynameisohioooo on TikTok) demonstrates how to use clip-on adapters for rechargeable DeWalt batteries used to power tools can be used as battery packs for any device that can charge using a USB cable.

Advertisement

“So I thought this was something people just knew about,” he says in the video. “Just found out it’s not common knowledge so here. For the hurricanes.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ohio via TikTok comment regarding the video.

Where can I find that kind of adapter?

Clip-on adapters for DeWalt batteries—the kind you might pop into a drill or other handheld tools—similar to what the poster shows in his video are available for purchase on several websites, including Walmart and Amazon.

Advertisement

For about $14, one clip on adapter can fully charge a cell phone several times in an emergency.

How long does it take to charge a DeWalt battery?

If you’re trying to factor adding in a DeWalt battery into future extreme weather preparations, knowing how long it takes to charge one of these battery packs can be helpful.

DeWalt batteries claim a one-hour charging cycle, meaning that in just 60 minutes, one of these rechargeable batteries will have hours of charging capabilities for mobile devices like a cellphone.

Advertisement

Viewers are amazed

Several viewers remarked that they had many of these batteries lying around the house or sitting in their garage, not knowing that they could become a power supply in an emergency.

“Ummm where’d you buy it from??” one commenter wrote. “I have loads of DeWalt batteries.”

“Nope used power tools my whole life & never knew they had an inverter adapter for USB,” another said.

Advertisement

“Dammit!” a third added. “I’m in Orlando and I wish I had seen this a week ago.”

However, some viewers had hopped on the power adapter train long ago and were happy to see more people learning how to use their DeWalt batteries in an emergency, and shared that many other manufacturers of power tools make a similar product to use with their batteries.

“I have one of these for my tools but it has both an actual outlet plus the usb,” one commenter wrote.

“Just bought 3 Milwaukee brand slip on chargers great product,” another commented.

Advertisement

“Ryobi also has one! I just got it and it works perfectly,” a further user said.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.