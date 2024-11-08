‘I learned the hard way’: Dealer shares the real reason he stopped recommending Kias

As one of the most affordable brands that comes with lots of customizable features, reviewers say Kias are one of the most reliable vehicles on the market. However, on TikTok many people warn against buying them.

Featured Video

Recently, Yusuf Benallal (@ridewithyusuf), a car dealer with an extensive following on TikTok, added his two cents and explained why he is no longer recommending Kias to his customers.

Yusuf Benallal owns a dealership located in Atlanta, Georgia and Charlotte, N.C. He shared with the Daily Dot that he aims to use his social media platforms to educate people about the car market. Yusuf is also currently working on a software startup that provides a more transparent experience for car buying and servicing for both consumers and businesses.

What’s the problem with Kias?

According to Car Buyer USA, a major source of problems with Kias is the “engine’s design.” Other issues include lack of lubrication due to extensive oil consumption and malfunctioning features.

Advertisement

Yusuf seems to agree with this assessment, as he says, “I’ve learned the hard way to stay away from Kias. I don’t have many Kias if not any in my inventory because not only do they have engine issues and electrical issues…I have a high return rate on [them].”

Additionally, Yusuf lists the problem of finding decent insurance coverage due to how easy Kias are to steal. He also mentions long wait times for service and repairs.

After issuing his warning about Kia cars, Yusuf does offer some pros about the automaker.

Yusuf admits the car has an “amazing price point for features, technology and safety.” However, he also emphasizes that since Kias “degrade so quickly,” the features aren’t really worth it.

Advertisement

He highlights the 100,000 mile warranty offered by Kia in case something goes wrong, but warns that “50-60,000” of those miles will be spent in service.

Yusuf uses a 2016 Kia Sorrento as an example of what he’s talking about. He says although the car is only at “75,000 miles,” it already has “rod bearing issues.” Adding fuel to the fire, he points out that the engine on this particular car had already been replaced.

“Not even 10,000 miles later it’s having oil consumption and rod bearing breakdown issues,” Yusuf says.

What do viewers think?

Many viewers claimed that upkeep was the key to avoiding issues with Kia.

Advertisement

“If you take care of it, you won’t have issues,” one said.

“My Kia has 170k miles and I haven’t had any issues,” a second added.

“I had a 2013 Kia Rio with 250k miles and it never left me stranded, Sadly someone rear ended me leading it to get totaled,” a third shared.

Advertisement

However, others agreed with Yusuf’s assessment.

“14 kia optima engine went into limp mode on the highway at 50k miles. 14 kia soul engine exploded at 70k miles,” a user said.

“I’m currently going through problems now with my 2016 Kia Sorento. It’s back to back issues and I’m only at 92,000 miles!!!” another shared.

“My Mom had 2012 Kia sorento horrible engine 2.4. Good thing it was flooded got herself Lexus gx!” a user remarked.

Advertisement

Daily Dot reached out to Yusuf via Instagram direct message and email, and to Kia via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.