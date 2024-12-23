‘I went to Popeyes after. I was still hungry’: Woman blasts Dave’s Hot Chicken for not even being spicy. There’s just one problem

What starts out as an honest review of Dave’s Hot Chicken, turns out to have an unexpected ending that leaves viewers cracking up.

Content creators love filming a food review. These videos have become quite popular on social media as people love seeing other people try things. These reviews give a nice visual of what to expect and feel more trustworthy as many of them are just normal people reviewing the food.

This TikTok posted by @jessgosolo shares her thoughts about Dave’s Hot Chicken and leaves the viewers slapping their knees in the end.

So what made this one different from the typical food reviews?

How did she feel about Dave’s Hot Chicken?

Dave’s Hot Chicken has been rapidly expanding since opening their first store location in 2017. When franchising a food joint, inconsistent quality offerings across locations can potentially happen as the expansion occurs.

This TikToker wasn’t impressed with the fried Chicken at Dave’s Hot Chicken. She mentions how she’d rather just go to Raising Cane’s or Chick-fil-A.

In the food review, the TikToker claims the Dave’s Hot Chicken lacked seasoning, flavoring, and most importantly, spice. This included the chicken, fries, and sauces she got. However, the fresh pickles did hit; but when do they not?

The review continues saying “the sauce looked like cheese but … just no flavoring. The boneless wings were just unseasoned batter.”

Disappointed in her meal, she goes to Popeyes afterwards to get her cravings filled.

What did the viewers notice at the end of the review?

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed a yellow “Medium” sticker on her food, indicating that her Dave’s Hot Chicken wasn’t even spicy.

“Got it medium and expecting it to be hot is insane,” a user commented.

Also, after the food critique was done, the TikToker reveals the man with her. She notes the man in the video finished his meal when she didn’t.

The narration shifts from bashing the food to sharing how she’s no longer “with” the guy in the video.

It’s been a growing trend to film dates for content, especially bad ones. This call out might be a calculated move to get viewers to laugh.

What did the Viewers think about this Dave’s Hot Chicken review?

“Girl, everything you said is true. I felt the same way,” shared one user.

“If Dave’s Hot Chicken got me wanting Raising Cane’s it’s something really wrong cause Cane’s ain’t good either,” one user joked.

“Girl, the end was not necessary,” another user added.

“I didn’t like it, either,” someone else said.

“I tried it in Charlotte and it was good, maybe it’s just that location,” one person commented.

This TikTok has more than 835,900 views with over 59,800 likes.

The Daily Dot has contacted @jessgosolo over email and Instagram messenger. We also contacted Dave’s Hot Chicken via email.

