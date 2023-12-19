We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: Why First Lady Jill Biden’s holiday video is causing right-wing outrage, a look at the best “eat the rich” memes of 2023, a man going viral for sharing a hack to lower your internet bill, and a seasonal Nordstrom worker saying that everyone else quit during her first week on the job.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A tap dance video is the newest source of right-wing outrage.

The rich keep getting richer. And we keep hating them. These are the best “eat the rich” moments of 2023.

As inflation continues to rise, people are trying all the life hacks they can in an attempt to save those pennies.

A seasonal Nordstrom worker has sparked discussion after claiming that every other worker quit the job, leaving her to figure out what she’s supposed to do by herself.

📲 Better living through tech

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Tate McRae’s facing consequences for singing and dancing at the same time

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 The familiar practice of tipping has spread to unfamiliar spaces, frustrating customers who might not ordinarily be upset about being asked to tip if they were being served by a human being.

🍕 This skit is going viral for depicting the sometimes absurd interactions between restaurant staff and customers over food orders—in particular, pizza orders.

✈️ In a new TikTok video, a flight attendant served up a story that have her 432,000 viewers hooked. The video is a hilarious montage of what it’s really like dealing with passengers in the sky. Spoiler alert: It’s weird and wild.

📦 Did you know you can download your order history on Amazon so you can determine exactly how much you spent over the course of the year?

🚘 These are the top 5 vehicles that are the most expensive to repair, according to a mechanic.

🛒 A grocery shopper posted a viral video after shopping for milk, chicken, frozen vegetables, and bread at Publix. She can’t believe how much it cost.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why Netflix action movies always suck.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU USED 23ANDME TO TAKE A DNA TEST?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

A dumpster diver hit the “jackpot” after going through the garbage near a mall’s Sephora.

In a video that has racked up over 9.2 million views, TikToker Ella Rose (@glamourddive) shared the moment she discovered her “most expensive score ever” and got away with the goods taken right from the dump.

“INSANE hidden jackpot dumpster diving at Sephora,” read an on-screen caption.



In the clip, the woman first notices a Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler that appears to be in good condition. The item typically retails for $599 at Sephora but is currently on sale for $100 off.