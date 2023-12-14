‘We are being mocked’: Jill Biden’s holiday tap-dance video called secret plot to undermine Christmas

A White House holiday dance video shared by First Lady Jill Biden came under intense backlash from critics—and has even sparked a conspiracy theory she was trying to destroy the holiday.

“A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite,” Biden captioned the video of the colorfully dressed tap dancers making their way through the White House.

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.



Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023

“This should’ve come with a sensitivity label. This is horrendous,” replied the popular far-right X account Libs of TikTok.

“This is a crime against Christmas,” said Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Why does Jill Biden continue to accost this nation with her horrific decoration and “fashion” sense.



It’s hard to make Christmas ugly but she has somehow found the one subpar dance crew with the ugliest costumes in America & done it.



A true atrocity. pic.twitter.com/WgaDo8JS5i — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) December 14, 2023

Jill Biden actually produced this video with our tax money and thinks it is a celebration of Christmas.



pic.twitter.com/n1669E1btk — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) December 14, 2023

But for all the criticism the video received, the decision to feature tappers from the Dorrance Dance troupe was scrutinized even further by some conservatives.

“It’s not a coincidence that Jill Biden ‘brought bit of magic’ to the White House by Dorrance Dance, the dance group that actively wants to abolish police, promotes BLM, pushes for trans and inmates rights and educates on ‘white privilege, systemic racism, white fragility, and anti-racism’ globally,” wrote one X account. “Don’t be fooled, it’s easier to control divided society.”

“They want us divided,” echoed someone else.

Another X user said the holiday video shows how the “Biden Administration is intent on driving a wedge between the American people.”

She noted Dorrance Dance “has a full page on their site dedicated to teaching white people to ‘check their privilege'” and links “site visitors to BLM and SURJ, an organization dedicated to ‘organizing white people for racial justice.'”

“Perhaps if these topics were not the number one priority and distraction for Dorrance Dance, their performance could have been less embarrassing and more artful,” she added.

Another user surmised: “They hate white people, and presumably hate Christmas. We are being mocked by Anti American goons.”