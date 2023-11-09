We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

A Red Lobster customer claims there was an unpleasant addition to her dish as part of an Endless Shrimp adventure at the chain restaurant—and she has video to prove it.

📷 POLITICS

Republican operatives unearth gym thirst trap Trump fraud trial judge appears have posted in high school alumni newsletter

A Republican opposition research firm unearthed Judge Arthur Engoron’s fitness update photos.

A Taylor Swift CD is apparently still a novelty for fans of a certain age.

This meme weaves humor into the fabric of online communication, turning a simple question into a staple of social media banter.

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Senior Politics and Technology Editor

Nashville mayor slander

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍔 This Five Guys customer joined in on the ongoing discussion over fast-food prices by saying that they paid over $22 for the “smallest” meal that “wasn’t even nice.”

💵 Pre-tipping on DoorDash is a hot topic of conversation, with both drivers and customers carrying some very strong opinions on the matter.

🧹 A café worker’s clip went viral after they started their pre-close duties soon after their shop opened. In the comments section, many workers said they could relate to the feeling of wanting to start clean-up duties early—presumably so they can go home, too.

👗 There can be hiccups when orders are processed. Some are minor but others are major. In this case, a woman revealed her “horror story” after she received only two items from her $850 order from Abercrombie & Fitch.

📱 While Instagram has already gained notoriety for contributing to low self-esteem, it seems that another platform has joined the ranks of mood-dampeners: LinkedIn.

🎄 This Home Depot customer went viral after sharing how she paid $400 for a Christmas tree but when it arrived she noticed that something was wrong.

🍹 A customer at an Atlanta restaurant had reasonable expectations for what everything would cost in a big-city dining establishment—until it came to two Long Island Iced Teas that were $30 each.

🤖 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators—and AI is making it worse.

An O’Reilly Auto Parts employee’s first day on the job reportedly took a catastrophic turn when a routine installation ended in a massive car fire.

The incident, captured on video and shared by TikToker Mike (@dr3amwurld), has already garnered over 1.5 million views, serving as a warning for car owners and novice mechanics alike.

The footage shows a car engulfed in flames, with a fire truck nearby, while the TikToker narrates: “It’s my first day working at O’Reilly’s. I installed this vato’s battery backwards.”

In the comment section, viewers cracked jokes about the situation.