‘We opened an hour ago’: Cafe worker starts closing shift duties 6 hours early. Service workers find it relatable

A Berlin cafe worker’s clip went viral on TikTok after they started their pre-close duties soon after their cafe shop opened. In the comments section, many workers said they could relate to the feeling of wanting to start clean-up duties early—presumably so they can go home, too.

The TikTok account for Choix Cafe (@choixberlin), located in Germany, posted the video on Oct. 21 and has since amassed over 3.8 million views as of Sunday. In it, a worker wipes down and cleans the sparsely populated space.

“She started closing shift duties at 12 pm,” the account wrote in the text overlay. “We opened an hour ago.”

In the accompanying video caption, the account confirmed that it was open for another six hours.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @choixberlin via TikTok comment for more information. In the comments, many service workers said that the video was relatable.

One user said that the worker was “a keeper.” They added, “She’s not wasting time. She’s leaving right on time.”

“ABC’s of restaurant work, Always Be Closing,” another quipped.

“Always be closing,” a third worker echoed. “It keeps you busy, and genuinely makes the actual close faster.”

“I start closing 4hrs before close so makes sense,” a fourth person added.

As of publication, it was unclear why the worker decided to clean so early. The cafe looked practically empty—so it’s possible she wanted to either get a head-start on cleaning duties or was simply bored. The TikTok bio for the cafe helped affirm the latter: “pls come visit, we’re bored,” it read.

Of course, this certainly isn’t the first time a chain has gone viral for sharing their closing-time duties with the internet. In March, Dunkin’ workers went viral after sharing an instantaneous transformation of their restaurant.

Two “vet” employees said that they were able to take a Dunkin’ in disarray and turn it into a magically clean space in the span of a few minutes. Last year, Wingstop employees also raked in views after joking about what they do to customers’ wings right before closing.