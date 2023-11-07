Arthur Engoron, the judge presiding over the civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump in a New York Supreme Court, posted fitness update photos to an alumni newsletter for the high school he attended on Long Island, according to issues of the newsletter allegedly dug up by the Republican opposition research firm that disseminated large parts of the Hunter Biden laptop.

“The judge presiding over Trump’s NYC trial appears to have a peculiar hobby of posting half-naked photos of himself on a high school alumni newsletter he controls as reported on by @MarcoPolo501c3,” wrote Colin Rugg, a viral conservative influencer on X on Monday.

The before and after photos show the torso of a shirtless man who appears to have Engoron’s physique from October 2020 to August 2021. The first photo appears in the Oct. 2, 2020 issue of the newsletter, while the second makes an appearance in the Oct. 7, 2021 issue.

One of the images appears to be labeled “Bonus Torso Photo.”

The Daily Dot was able to confirm a newsletter on the Wheatley Alumni website included a “Bonus Torso Photo” and appears to have been sent by Engoron.

The newsletter collects updates and anecdotes from the lives of alumni from The Wheatley School, which is a public high school in Old Westbury, New York. According to the newsletter, Engoron graduated in 1967. Content in the newsletter includes user-submitted updates on their lives and the deaths of fellow students or siblings, as well as musings from Engoron about the trajectory of his and other students’ lives.

“My judicial colleagues and I recently voted Alex [Tisch], who has had a meteoric career (mine has been laggard by comparison) as Chair of the Board of Justices of the 1st Judicial District of New York State which encompasses Manhattan (NY County) Supreme Court,” wrote Engoron in the newsletter with the before and after photos. “Congrats, Alex. We look forward to your leadership.”

Marco Polo, who Rugg says dug up the photos, describes itself as “The opposition research group for the American people.” According to documents in a lawsuit Hunter Biden filed against Garrett Ziegler in September, Marco Polo is the front name for an organization called ICU operated solely by Ziegler. According to the complaint in the Biden lawsuit, ICU was set up solely to access and analyze the information in the Biden laptop.

Since then, Marco Polo published other reports, including one claiming that the COVID-19 variants were created by a corrupt scheme within the CDC to funnel DNA to a Chinese Communist Party-run company.

Naturally, given that the newsletter discussed a high school, a number of Republicans on X tried to accuse Engorgon of pedophilia and grooming, despite the newsletter being clearly directed at adults.

Engoron didn’t respond to questions about why he posted the fitness photos, or if he’d been contacted by Marco Polo or Ziegler.