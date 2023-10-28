We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Today’s top stories are about: a former Panera employee revealing the hidden dangers of Panera’s Charged Lemonade, a new school where kids are taught by AI, a TikToker who called out the ‘birth tourism’ trend, and a homeowner shocked by the disparity between his mortgage and that of his parents.

After that, dive into a “Decoding Fandom” column written by yours truly.

Have a great Halloween weekend,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Panera is facing a lawsuit after a college student’s death, and a former employee shares why the drink can be dangerous.

A private school in Austin, Texas that uses Artificial Intelligence to teach its classes is sparking debate online.

A Latino TikToker is calling out the term “birth tourism” for upholding double standards for white people who travel abroad to give birth.

His parent’s mortgage is only $287, even though his house is valued at 1/3 of theirs.

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

A League of Their Own fans are still fighting the good fight

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🇵🇸 What is a JERF? The new term tries to turn being a Palestine-supporting feminist into a slur.

🚆 A viral TikTok showing a train of exhausted commuters sparked debate over working in the office.

🧀 A woman on TikTok discovered she has been making boxed mac and cheese wrong her whole life. Viewers had thoughts.

🧴 A Sephora worker told a customer to go to Target if she wanted something cheaper – so she did.

🔨 A Home Depot employee shared how to get free tools at the store. Hint: it involves lifetime warranties.

👻 A woman on TikTok slammed Spirit Halloween for disappointing plus-size costume options.

📺 A Netflix customer railed against the company’s new password-sharing rules and was told she can only watch on her phone.

🎃 The best Shudder original movies streaming right now will put you in the mood for the spooky season. *

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

👋 Before you go

TikTok user Jennifer (@_jennyy4) posted a video of her future mother-in-law accidentally flipping the camera to face herself while recording her son’s proposal. By Thursday, it had amassed over 6.6 million views.

The mom was supposed to record the couple’s proposal, which took place in front of a fountain at Italy’s Saint Peter’s Square. But before viewers could see the son get down on one knee, she accidentally turned the camera to face herself instead.

Viewers could see the panic in the mom’s eyes as she tried to flip the camera before she missed the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

🎶 Now Playing: “Can’t No Grave Hold My Body Down” by Sister Rosetta Tharpe 🎶