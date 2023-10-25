‘Yet i’m called an anchor baby’: Latino TikToker calls out ‘birth tourism’ trend

A Latino TikToker is calling out the term “birth tourism” for upholding double standards for white people who travel abroad to give birth.

In a viral video that has racked up over 7 million views and 1.1 million likes, user Tony Vara (@itonyvara) responded to another TikToker’s video that explained “birth tourism.”

“Yet I’m called an anchor baby,” a caption on the clip read.

Tony is Latino and pointed out the fact that the woman referred to her decision to have her baby abroad in order to get another passport as “birth tourism.” Meanwhile, immigrants who come to America and do the same are degraded.

“What is birth tourism?” the woman asked in the clip.

Her explanation is paired with images of her while she is pregnant and apparently in a foreign country.

“Basically, you travel to a foreign country and give birth,” she explained. “And the child is granted citizenship based on Jus Soli.”

“Jus Soli” is the principle that a child’s citizenship is determined by their place of birth.

“This provides your child with a second citizenship at birth even if you, as the parent, are not a resident of that country,” the woman continued.

She also said that parents gain permanent residency from Jus Soli in many countries, and having a baby abroad can act as a “pathway to citizenship” in the country of their birth.

The fact that babies born in America to immigrants are typically referred to as “anchor babies,” which has a derogatory connotation and is typically weaponized in anti-immigration political discourse, points to a glaring double standard.

“Now I can say my parents decided on birth tourism so people stop referring to me as an anchor baby,” user Meraki commented.

“What that video where it’s ‘what’s something bad when you’re poor but cool when you’re rich’ cause it’s this,” another user added.

“This just reminded me of that family guy picture of peter with the skin tone chart,” user Yaya said.

Tony Vara is no stranger to going viral. His explanation of the Israel-Palestine conflict using frijoles racked up over 547,000 views. The barista and content creator also often does Starbucks-related duets that dole out advice about working for the company and ordering drinks.

