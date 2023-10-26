Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
👾 INTERNET CULTURE
Kids are attending pro-Palestine protests within Roblox
Roblox players are “doing more for Palestine than politicians,” said one X user.
📖 CELEBS
‘Fo’ shiz … What’s up, homie?’: Britney Spears describes Justin Timberlake’s awkward encounter with rapper
Michelle Williams narrates a particularly hilarious passage in Britney Spears’ new memoir. You have to hear it to believe it.
⚾ VIRAL
‘STAY AWAY’: Astros fans blame Ted Cruz for Championship Series loss
Is the Astros’ 0-5 record Ted Cruz’s fault?
✈️ WTF
Off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to crash a plane with 83 passengers blamed it on taking mushrooms for the first time
He also tried to open an emergency door, according to court filings.
🦾 Better living through tech
🚉 Deplatformed
By David Covucci
Senior Politics and Technology Editor
Struggle Sessions
🕸️ Crawling the web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🏢 A TikTok user reveals the secret to finding the perfect ‘lazy girl job.’
💵 A Target customer shares her experience being scammed by Target with their ring camera “deal.” It may very well be fraud.
🗳️ People are convinced a GOP congresswoman is cursing House Speaker nominations. Is it true?
🍣 Controversy erupted when an Australian woman opened an ‘Australian Sushi’ restaurant in NYC. She’s been accused of ‘colonizing’ Japanese food.
👬🏻 Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are becoming BFFs. No one is surprised.
📷 A parent received her son’s school photo and discovered it had been highly edited. They even gave him dimples.
🚗 From the Daily Dot archive: Is social media spending on drunk driving campaigns making a difference?
While you could take a sleeping pill (or cocktail) to knock you out on a plane, one woman’s dad has a much more creative approach: sleeping on the floor of an airplane.
“You have ur Airport dad, I have my Asian dad,” TikTok user Natalie Bright (@bynataliebright) wrote on her video. It shows her dad lying on the ground, where passengers’ feet usually go. “Flying economy for 15 hours? No problem,” the text overlay continued.
“More room for everybody,” the caption read. By giving up his seat and opting to sleep on the floor, Bright’s dad gave her the free space to put her legs up on the seat and spread out comfortably.