We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Today’s top stories are about: kids enacting their civil liberties on Roblox, a hilarious new excerpt from Britney Spears’ memoir, Ted Cruz bringing bad vibes to Astros games, and an airline pilot who wasn’t quite sober.

After that, we’ve got David’s “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you on the flipside,



— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

👾 INTERNET CULTURE

Kids are attending pro-Palestine protests within Roblox

Roblox players are “doing more for Palestine than politicians,” said one X user.

➤ READ MORE

Michelle Williams narrates a particularly hilarious passage in Britney Spears’ new memoir. You have to hear it to believe it.

➤ READ MORE

Is the Astros’ 0-5 record Ted Cruz’s fault?

➤ READ MORE

He also tried to open an emergency door, according to court filings.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🦾 Better living through tech

💰 SPONSORED

Become a calmer, well-rested version of yourself

Don’t let stress hold you back from being your best. The Apollo™️ wearable was designed for anyone who wants to improve their sleep, focus, and mood in an easy and effective way. Apollo’s soothing touch therapy is proven to rebalance the nervous system, helping users get 19% more time in deep sleep, 40% less stress and anxiety, and a 25% increase in focus, on average. Start sleeping more and stressing less with 10% off your wearable.

LEARN MORE

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Senior Politics and Technology Editor

Struggle Sessions

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏢 A TikTok user reveals the secret to finding the perfect ‘lazy girl job.’

💵 A Target customer shares her experience being scammed by Target with their ring camera “deal.” It may very well be fraud.

🗳️ People are convinced a GOP congresswoman is cursing House Speaker nominations. Is it true?

🍣 Controversy erupted when an Australian woman opened an ‘Australian Sushi’ restaurant in NYC. She’s been accused of ‘colonizing’ Japanese food.

👬🏻 Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are becoming BFFs. No one is surprised.

📷 A parent received her son’s school photo and discovered it had been highly edited. They even gave him dimples.

🚗 From the Daily Dot archive: Is social media spending on drunk driving campaigns making a difference?

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

ARE YOU TEAM BRITNEY OR TEAM JUSTIN?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

While you could take a sleeping pill (or cocktail) to knock you out on a plane, one woman’s dad has a much more creative approach: sleeping on the floor of an airplane.

“You have ur Airport dad, I have my Asian dad,” TikTok user Natalie Bright (@bynataliebright) wrote on her video. It shows her dad lying on the ground, where passengers’ feet usually go. “Flying economy for 15 hours? No problem,” the text overlay continued.

“More room for everybody,” the caption read. By giving up his seat and opting to sleep on the floor, Bright’s dad gave her the free space to put her legs up on the seat and spread out comfortably.