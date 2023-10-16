We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Today’s top stories are about: A new Bigfoot video that has cryptid-lovers up in arms, an Uber Eats customer who got scammed by her driver, a Walmart customer who found out the hard way about the company’s surveillance tactics, and Joe Biden’s new Democratic challenger – who may not be able to run, after all.

After that, dive into a swampy conspiracy theory with Mikael’s “One Dumb Conspiracy” column.

The Sasquatch was sighted on a remote hillside stretch in Southwest Colorado. Cryptid experts debated the video’s legitimacy.

“Uber Eats has found a whole new way to scam us,” says a customer who was charged for food she didn’t order.

A Walmart shopper tried to add a few extra items to their bag, not realizing they were being recorded at the self-checkout.

Cenk Uygur announced that he is launching a primary challenge against President Joe Biden. The only problem? He’s not a natural-born U.S. citizen.

Conspiracy theorists think ‘reptilian’ statue symbolizes the Clinton’s child trafficking empire

💊 A war veteran who lost an “arm and [a] leg” was denied pain medication from a Walgreens, his daughter claims, after a pharmacist looked him up and down and decided that he didn’t need that high of a dosage.

👕 Want to hear a hack on how to hang your clothes more efficiently? This former Old Navy worker is going viral for sharing one.

💅 A woman recently shared her secret to making press-on nails last, claiming that hers have stayed on for an entire month.

🍹 Proceed with caution when ordering the $1 margaritas at Applebee’s.

🍼 What you need to know about the little conception device that’s making it easier to get pregnant.*

🆔 A woman revealed in a viral video that her Airbnb host said check-in is 8-10pm. She said he then demanded to see her ID when she arrived at 10:30pm.

👀 Are the vibes ruined at Target now?

💄 An Ulta Beauty customer went viral on TikTok after revealing how she got duped by the chain.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

A woman who ordered groceries via Instacart went back to the store to find the numerous items that her male shopper claimed were “unavailable.” Her video adds to an ongoing trope about men being terrible Instacart shoppers.

TikToker Adrielle Sigler (@veganrizz) starts her video from the store parking lot. She explains that she spent $145 getting groceries through Instacart, but says her shopper “could not fid like 12 of the items.” The Instacart customer adds that she decided to prove that shopper wrong in a video that received more than 601,000 views.

After explaining her mission of trying to find all the “missing” items, she sets out with her shopping cart.

