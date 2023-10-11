New Bigfoot video in remote Southwest Colorado area has people believing

A video of what looks like a large hairy ape-like figure on a mountain hillside along the Durango to Silverton train route in Southwest Colorado was captured by passengers, reported the Denver Gazette’s OutThere section on Tuesday.

The couple filmed the video as the train moved from far away, but still close enough to see the suspected Bigfoot move around.

The figure in the video walks on two legs around some brown brush before squatting down in it and almost blending in with its surroundings.

The Durango to Silverton line runs through the San Juan Mountains, a rugged, resource-rich stretch of the Rocky Mountains that runs from Southwest Colorado to Northwestern New Mexico.

According to the website for the train operator which runs the line, parts of the route the train passes through have no cell or wifi service at all.

Shannon Parker told the Gazette that she and her husband saw the Bigfoot while they were sitting on the back end of the train.

“The two were shocked when they noticed it wasn’t your average animal, instead moving about on two feet,” reported the Gazette. “The person beside them grabbed their phone and started recording while Shannon snapped several photos.”

Shannon told the paper that the experience made an impression on them: “Seeing is believing.”

On Reddit’s r/Bigfoot subreddit, users speculated about whether the video was real.

“I used to live in Durango, I’ve ridden the train a few times. The more remote stretches are literally in a canyon and along cascade creek with no open scenery like this on the sides. There is pine forest. These prairie looking areas are pretty close to some homes and ranches. It’s a perfect place to hoax a sighting,” wrote one user.

“Well if it is a genuine Bigfoot he blends perfectly with the fauna,” wrote another.

According to the Denver Gazette, there were more than a hundred Bigfoot sightings in Colorado in recent years.

Grainy footage of another alleged Bigfoot sighting was filmed last year in the San Juan mountains, but it’s hard to tell what exactly that video’s showing.

“The great thing about this footage is that it’s either bigfoot or it isn’t,” commented one user on the subreddit.

“Of all the purported Bigfoot footage I’ve ever seen, this is, by far, the most recent,” wrote another.

The Instagram user who’s credited with taking the video didn’t respond to a request from the Daily Dot for more details.