‘I didn’t order a pot roast’: Uber Eats customer says driver bought himself a bunch of food and charged her for it

Trial lawyer and TikToker @kallidaze vented her gripes with Uber Eats in a viral post that has over 397,000 views as of Sunday. In the video, she states that her Uber Eats driver somehow managed to charge groceries for themselves on her account and when she contacted Uber Eats customer service to rectify the issue, the representative wasn’t all that helpful.

“Uber Eats has found a whole new way to scam us, yay!” Kallie says in the clip. “Last night, I ordered groceries and the groceries that arrived were less than what I ordered but the amount, the cost was more. How does that happen?”

After contacting Uber Eats support, Kallie says the representative would focus “on the little things” and refused to show her the store’s physical receipt so she could investigate the price discrepancies.

“When she finally sends me the store receipt, guess what? The guy bought himself a bunch of food,” Kallie rants. “Oh, and he got himself a bag to carry it in, too so there’s an extra 10 cents. But that’s where all the extra money came from and Uber didn’t do anything about it.”

Kallie claims the Uber Eats rep “literally just ended the chat” after asking her to mark the receipt.

“She’s like, ‘Can you mark on the receipt what items weren’t there?’ Well, first of all, you should know, what’s not there because you have your Uber receipt, so you know what I ordered,” Kallie says. “And you know that I didn’t order a pot roast. Right? So why do I need to mark it for you? Isn’t that your job?”

To top it all off, Kallie points out she was hit with a $30 service fee on top of her delivery fee, questioning what the “service” fee was for if she wasn’t receiving any customer service when a problem with her order arose.

“I’m marking up the receipt and when I get back to the chat she’s gone,” Kallie says. “She signed off, so, cool. I’m gonna do a follow-up video on the elements of fraud under the law and how this constitutes fraud, but, straight up, I’m not willing to tolerate this.”

It turns out there were a lot of other Uber Eats customers who responded to Kallie’s TikTok that they, too had noticed price discrepancies between the amounts that they were supposed to be paying on the Uber Eats app and the total amount that they were charged for groceries.

“I did a chargeback with Uber bc they wouldn’t refund me for an order that never came and now they won’t let me order again until I pay the ‘balance,'” one commenter wrote, noting that they were now being penalized for a driver stealing their food.

One DoorDash driver said they were instructed by the application to throw away any physical receipts given to them by the businesses they frequent.

“As a doordash driver, I thought it was sketchy we were all of a sudden told to throw away receipts and NOT give them to the customer,” they wrote. “Like….why??”

Another wrote that they’ve sworn off using Uber’s services due to poor customer service that, writing, “Uber’s (truthfully all delivery apps) lack of customer service and their ability to actually give af has made me stop using the service all together.”

A DoorDash customer also commented that their delivery driver somehow charged items to their account for himself. However, they also mentioned that the app did a good job in rectifying the situation, sharing, “Doordash guy tried to do this to me a fortnight ago. tried to buy $60AUD for himself. no receipt. dd was great about it though.”

There have been several instances where Uber Eats drivers have complained about delivery drivers stealing their groceries and restaurant orders. In one Quora post, a customer using the app for a supermarket run questioned whether they should involve the police in the matter after their purchase never arrived, despite a driver stating that their food was ultimately delivered.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Uber Eats via email and @kallidaze via TikTok comment.