‘It’s kind of scary’: Woman says press-on nails haven’t come off for 30 days

A woman recently shared her secret to making press-on nails last, claiming that hers have stayed on for an entire month.

In a video posted Oct. 5, TikTok user Ché March (@che.march) shows off her ornate press-on nails.

“30 days ago, I put on these press-on nails,” she explains. “I have never experienced such long wear.”

She goes on to show that her natural nails have grown out a few millimeters, while the press-ons are still firmly attached. By Monday, her video had 3.3 million views.

“They’re still really on there,” she says, pulling on one of the nails.

March shares the secret to her press-ons’ longevity: Drip & Clog-Proof Nail Glue by Beauty Secrets, a brand owned by Sally Beauty Supply.

In her video, March shows that the nail glue has a special cap with a pin blocking the nozzle to ensure that the product does not leak or clog. She demonstrates that even after 21 days, the glue hasn’t dried out or become clogged.

“Let me be the one to put you on,” she says, holding up her hands to show off her nails again.

March also addresses some of the most common questions she’s received about her nails and how she’s been able to make them last for so long. She insists that she does the dishes, washes her face, and showers “multiple times a day,” and despite that, her nails haven’t budged.

“I’ve had no issues,” she says. “No lifting. These suckers are on. It’s kind of scary.”

Many commenters were shocked by March’s claim, with some concerned about potential risks of keeping press-on nails on for such a long time.

“Imma need a video on how you get them off,” one user wrote. “The commitment scares me,” one user wrote.

“I would fear mold! I got it after 2 weeks of wear,” a commenter said.

“I’d be so scared about my nails turning green,” another added.

“Greenies” is a term for a bacterial infection of the fingernails, often mistaken for mold. The infection is relatively common among people who regularly wear false nails, and can cause spots of green or black discoloration. The bacteria can live in water, and infect the wearers of acrylic or press-on nails by getting underneath any loose spots.

In her video, March insists that her press-on nails don’t have any problems with becoming detached at the cuticle, or any loose spots. She wiggles the nails, and tries to bend them to show that they’re still attached.

For many commenters, March’s video was a glowing endorsement of the nail glue and its staying power. Some have claimed that the glue is now sold out at their local Sally Beauty Supply locations.

“i bought this glue this weekend because of you! sally’s owes you a bag,” one user wrote.

March entertained this idea herself in her video.

“Sally, I would love to do a collab,” she says. “Cause I know for sure I’m putting people on, and I love this glue so much.”

The Daily Dot reached out to March and Sally Beauty Supply via email.