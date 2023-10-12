Newsletter: Confronting wedding guests wearing white

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A woman recounting the strange “boomer panic” interaction she had with a cashier, a student loan hack that has gone viral, why you should think twice before converting a YouTube video into an MP3, and a wedding planner calling out guests who wore white to a wedding. Down below, we’ve also got a story about copycat McNuggets.

After that, our Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you that navigates the political discourse online.

See you tomorrow!



— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A woman says an uncomfortable interaction she had with a screaming, older cashier is an example of “Boomer panic.”

💰 HACKS

Woman shares student loan payment hack as payments resume

One woman has a hack for student loan borrowers to make the most of their efforts to pay down their balances.

🎼 TECH

Think twice before trying to convert a YouTube video to an MP3

Before you go downloading content for your own usage from the world wide web, here’s a word of caution regarding navigating this area of the internet.

A wedding planner revealed how she called out four guests who had the audacity to wear white to someone else’s wedding.

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Senior Politics and Technology Editor

Biden’s master plan

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💵 People are really into this video where a Dollar Tree shopper shares how she got three dinners for only $5.

🧳 Depending on how much you trust airlines, checking a bag may be the best or worst part of flying.

📦 A woman was left confused when her dresses from Banana Republic arrived in a humongous shipping box.

🍨 This TikToker is going viral for posting footage of what appears to be a recurring issue with Talenti Gelato lids.

☕ A Starbucks barista located in Target gave a tell-all about how she was allegedly “harassed” at work, and fired after being targeted by a team leader.

🧀 A TikTok user who visited Olive Garden for her birthday went in for the endless pasta bowl, but came out with so much more. Her prize was one of the cheese graters that they use to top customers’ meals with cheese.

💅🏻 All skin types can benefit from the fountain of youth in sheet form. These are the best Korean sheet masks for every skin type.*

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

👋 Before you go

A person who says they were a “McDonald’s chicken nugget kid” growing up contends that a knockoff at Walmart is identical to what the fast-food giant sells.

TikToker Nina Pool, who posts as @ghoulfluencer, told McDonald’s to count their days after claiming the discovery in a video that drew more than 593,600 views before being taken down.

The creator claims that her husband bought a package of Country Pride brand chicken nuggets at a Walmart, with the similarity between those and what McDonald’s offers being uncanny.

“Did you know that you could buy McDonald’s chicken nuggets from Walmart?” she asserts in the video. “McDonald’s cannot convince me otherwise that this is not the brand they fry up.”