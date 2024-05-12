‘There are really people that can’t just mind their own business’: Woman checks abandoned basket someone left at Walmart

A woman filmed herself investigating an abandoned laundry basket left outside a Walmart, and has since gone viral. The video was posted by TikTok user Theresa Ann (@nashmomadventures) on April 23, and has since sparked a debate in the comments, with users arguing about whether she overreacted.

In the video, Theresa Ann talks about her discovery, expressing concern about the possibility of something sinister inside the seemingly innocuous basket. “OK you guys, I’m picking up my groceries and the two guys that just loaded up my groceries said that somebody just took that laundry basket out of their car and left it there.”

Her decision to investigate is met with mixed reactions from her friend Kelly, who is less enthusiastic about the impromptu mission. “OK you do it, I’m tired,” Kelly says.

Undeterred, Theresa remarks, “There could be a baby in the basket and you’re tired? Dear God. Oh my God. I mean who would just, who would just do this? I don’t care. I just want to make sure that there’s not something in this.”

She approaches the basket and starts rummaging through it, fearing the worst. “I swear to God I just think there’s puppies or a baby or something in here.”

For a brief moment, the TikToker is startled, thinking she saw something at the bottom of the basket, however, she soon discovers her eyes are playing a trick on her: “It’s empty. I thought there was something. Oh my God. I thought that was hair. OK I’ve done my good deed for the day,” she concludes.

The mystery Walmart basket: To investigate or not?

The video has since gone viral, accumulating an impressive 4.4 million views and thousands of comments arguing about whether the TikToker’s actions were justified.

One of them wrote, “Not crazy. My auntie had a friend who was in just this situation but at a roadside rest. Her husband thought she had lost her mind…. until she stood up holding a newborn baby!”

“You could have jeopardized a criminal investigation. Should have called the police,” a second added.

“Wow, there really are people that just can’t mind their own business,” a third said.

“I will check every single time. I once found 3 puppies in a box labeled ‘pots n pans,’ on the side of a busy road,” one more remarked.

Although Theresa Ann’s investigation outside Walmart didn’t uncover any uncomfortable surprises, her fears are not completely unfounded. Back in October of 2023, Local 12 reported that two boys discovered abandoned puppies, left inside a box next to a creek. It’s just one of many examples that make Americans collectively panic when we see these in the wild.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Theresa Ann via TikTok comment and to Walmart via their media relations contact form.