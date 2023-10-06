‘McDonald’s cannot tell me otherwise’: Shopper swears they found the same exact chicken nuggets at Walmart

A person who says they were a “McDonald’s chicken nugget kid” growing up contends that a knockoff at Walmart is identical to what the fast-food giant sells.

TikToker Nina Pool, who posts as @ghoulfluencer, told McDonald’s to count their days after claiming the discovery in a video posted to the platform Tuesday, drawing more than 593,600 views before being taken down on Friday.

The creator claims that her husband bought a package of Country Pride brand chicken nuggets at a Walmart, with the similarity between those and what McDonald’s offers being uncanny.

“Did you know that you could buy McDonald’s chicken nuggets from Walmart?” she asserts in the video. “McDonald’s cannot convince me otherwise that this is not the brand they fry up.”

Despite assessing that the Country Pride name “sounds a little bit racist,” Pool seems to be endorsing the brand as legit. She claims a bag costs just $7, offering a “crap ton of chicken nuggets.”

“So if you love McDonald’s chicken nuggets,” she declares in a closing argument, “you need to run to Walmart because I’m sure that these will sell out.”

Commenters let their views about nuggets be known.

“See I love the nuggets until I bite into a really hard piece and then I hate them for a good year,” one shared. “Then I try them again and it’s a repetitive cycle.”

“I’ve been buying these from Walmart for about a year already,” someone else endorsed. “I love them.”

Pool responded, “They taste so much better than Tyson!”

Another commenter said you can go to another store to complete the McDonald’s experience, suggesting, “Aldi sells fast food fries that taste like McDonald’s (when fried in oil).”

One claimed that a lot of these can be had online, noting, “Mine doesn’t carry them [but] you can buy them in bulk for $95 from the app.”

One commenter lamented, “Me watching this while thru a McDonald’s drive thru ordering a 20 piece nugget.”

But how do they really compare? One commenter wanted empirical proof, saying, “Let’s see them done/taste test.”

“You got it!” said the influencer. “I’ll have to cook them again tomorrow,” before noting, “I scarfed mine down too fast.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Pool via the email address in her bio. She declined to comment.